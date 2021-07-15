Connect with us

Phuket

Travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via PR Phuket

Those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, and are travelling from a “dark red” or “red” province, won’t be allowed to enter Phuket… at least for the next couple of weeks. With the rise of coronavirus infections amid the island’s reopening to foreign tourists under the “Sandbox” model, Phuket authorities are tightening restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

From today until July 31, domestic travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket. If they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, they need just a single dose administered at least 14 days before entry. Those who received the Sinovac vaccine need 2 doses.

Along with being vaccinated, travellers from the high-risk provinces must also show proof of a negative result from a RT-PCR test or a rapid antigen test issued no more than 7 days before entering the province. During their stay in Phuket, they must download the tracking application MorChana.

Those from high-risk areas who have recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection are exempt from the vaccine requirement, as long as they have been released from medical care no more than 90 days before arrival. Children under 6 years old who are travelling with their parents are exempt from the rule.

There are 10 provinces classified as “dark red” zone under maximum control, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces. 24 other provinces are classified as “red” zones. See the list below.

Domestic travellers from “orange” and “yellow” zones can either show proof of a negative result from a Covid-19 test or proof that they have been vaccinated against the virus. Only a single dose of AstraZeneca administered 14 days before entry is needed, while those who received the Sinovac vaccine need 2 doses.

SOURCES: PR Phuket | Phuket News | Nation Thailand

 

image

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending