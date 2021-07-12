6 “Phuket Sandbox” travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 since July 1 reopening

So far, 6 people who entered Phuket under the “Sandbox” reopening scheme have tested positive for Covid-19. Those in close contact need to quarantine for 14 days.

The reopening scheme allows travellers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as well as their children, to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine. Nearly 4,000 tourists entered Phuket from July 1 to 10, according to the Bangkok Post.

The first case was detected last week. A man who travelled from the UAE tested positive for Covid-19 after his initial test upon entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox. The tour group the man travelled with was ordered to quarantine.

2 children, who travelled from Myanmar with their families under the Sandbox model and were unvaccinated due to their age, tested positive for Covid-19 in their second test, which was given a week after arrival. The children, ages 8 and 9, were sent to the hospital while the families, who are fully vaccinated, were ordered to quarantine.

Today, the provincial health office chief, Kusak Kukiatikoon, reported 3 more infections among Sandbox tourists. The new cases include a 45 year old Burmese national who travelled with a family of 7 people, a 28 year old African national who travelled with 2 friends and a 13 year old Swiss national who travelled with family.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on