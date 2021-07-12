Connect with us

Thailand

6 “Phuket Sandbox” travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 since July 1 reopening

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Temperature checkpoint for "Sandbox" travellers / Photo via Royal Thai Government

So far, 6 people who entered Phuket under the “Sandbox” reopening scheme have tested positive for Covid-19. Those in close contact need to quarantine for 14 days.

The reopening scheme allows travellers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as well as their children, to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine. Nearly 4,000 tourists entered Phuket from July 1 to 10, according to the Bangkok Post.

The first case was detected last week. A man who travelled from the UAE tested positive for Covid-19 after his initial test upon entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox. The tour group the man travelled with was ordered to quarantine.

2 children, who travelled from Myanmar with their families under the Sandbox model and were unvaccinated due to their age, tested positive for Covid-19 in their second test, which was given a week after arrival. The children, ages 8 and 9, were sent to the hospital while the families, who are fully vaccinated, were ordered to quarantine.

Today, the provincial health office chief, Kusak Kukiatikoon, reported 3 more infections among Sandbox tourists. The new cases include a 45 year old Burmese national who travelled with a family of 7 people, a 28 year old African national who travelled with 2 friends and a 13 year old Swiss national who travelled with family.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Shark
2021-07-12 13:26
the end of the Sand Castle?
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-07-12 13:36
Can the Thaiger confirm how many Thai Sandbox workers are 14 day quarantined each time? Yes 6 people have covid, but how many people are quarantined, both home and ALQ? Even The number of close contact tourists are not well published…
image
Bobfran
2021-07-12 13:46
So if Phuket was Sydney Australia now the whole place would be locked down. But I suppose we are talking about what place cares about their people and the other place that only cares about the money .
image
KAP
2021-07-12 13:46
Before jumping on a plane with your family you should consider the below. Two youngish children in a foreign country separated from their parents who remain quarantine, this is wrong in so many ways & really not the best…
image
JohninDubin
2021-07-12 13:52
7 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Can the Thaiger confirm how many Thai Sandbox workers are 14 day quarantined each time? Yes 6 people have covid, but how many people are quarantined, both home and ALQ? Even The number of close contact…
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending