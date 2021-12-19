Connect with us

Phuket

5 Omicron variant infections identified in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Omicron has been identified in Phuket. (via KARE)

Phuket province has now identified 5 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 according to health officials on the island. All 5 infections were identified from the RT-PCR test that all international arrivals are administered as soon as they land in Thailand.

The Omicron infections were found in people who arrived on December 13 and December 14. One infection was in a Thai national who was returning from a pilgrimage to Saudia Arabia via Qatar, while another was a Tunisian person from France. A third infection was found in a Swedish traveller coming from Sweden and the last 2 were identified in an American and a German person, both of whom had flown from the UK.

The travellers who tested positive for the Omicron variant in Phuket were between the ages of 24 and 26. 3 had been fully vaccinated with Pfizer, while one had received 2 Moderna vaccines. The Thai national had received 2 doses of the Sinovac vaccine as well as a Pfizer booster shot. They were all transferred to hospital facilities.

All 5 travellers had travelled on flights routed through Saudi Arabia and had tested negative for Covid-19 with RT-PCR tests before boarding the flight to Phuket. There were 132 other passengers on the flight but no other positive tests for Omicron have been identified yet in Phuket.

They were entering Thailand as part of the Test & Go programme that would have allowed them to travel freely after testing, had the results been negative. The group of 5 passengers were quarantined locally for 5 days before moving south to Pattani province to continue quarantine there under a special arrangement from the Phuket Provincial Police. They will remain under observation by medical staff for another 9 days for a full 14-day quarantine.

The first positive test for the Omicron variant in Phuket was first identified on Friday, but the other 4 passengers were already under quarantine before the Covid-19 infection was confirmed as the Omicron variant. The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office confirmed that the outbreak was fully contained and there was no chance it would spread onto the island. They assured that there was no safety threat to the people of Phuket and urged everyone not to panic.

5 Omicron variant infections identified in Phuket | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket13 mins ago

5 Omicron variant infections identified in Phuket
Weather3 hours ago

Typhoon Rai rips through the Philippines – at least 89 people dead
Thailand4 hours ago

5 Free Tools To Find Profitable Condos in Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

SUNDAY COVID-19: 22 deaths, daily infections below 3,000
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Ryanair CEO says anyone who refuses vaccine is an “idiot”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand10 hours ago

Can Men & Women Have A Platonic Relationship? | The Stinky Food challenge
Transport16 hours ago

Transport Co announces month-long 10% discount on fares
North East21 hours ago

Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24
Crime22 hours ago

Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec
Tourism23 hours ago

British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand sees tourism dropping due to Omicron worries
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

TAC explains what happens if a tourist or child gets Covid-19
Thailand1 day ago

How To Get A Long Term Visa In Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending