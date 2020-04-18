Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Asia
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Indonesia is now leading the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. 407 new coronavirus cases were announced yesterday, taking the total of reported infections to 5,923, passing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. At the start of April Indonesia had only reported 1,677 cases leaving epidemiologists to ponder how the country had been able to keep the numbers so low.
The archipelago nation is now bundled with a group of other Asian countries in the world rankings for the numbers of Covid-19 cases. (Screenshot from the chart at worldometers.info)
Achmad Yurianto, an Indonesian health ministry official, says the number of cases could reach 106,000 by July, a prediction well below more pessimistic forecasts from the World Health Organisation. There has been criticism that the country’s low rate of testing is hiding the extent of the spread of the coronavirus.
“42,000 tests had been performed, up about three-fold in two weeks. Transmission is still occurring. This has become a national disaster.”
There has also been 520 deaths attributed to the virus, the highest number of fatalities in east and south east Asia, outside China and South Korea.
Health researchers fear the number of infections could spike after the majority-Muslim country heads home for month of Ramadan, which starts next week. President Joko Widodo has resisted pressure for a total ban on Ramadan-related travel, though the head of the Indonesian Covid-19 task-force said those going would have to undergo a 14 day quarantine.
A Reuters story this week reported researchers at the University of Indonesia predicted there could be one million infections by July on Java alone, the country’s most populous island.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Last night in a special 10 minute broadcast on national TV PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that he will write an open letter to Thailand’s top 20 richest people to seek their assistance and help for the government and Thai citizens in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice as next week the government wants to finalise planning to relaunch and reboot the Thai economy.
Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name, they include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.
“The pandemic has become a deadly threat to people’s health and economic wellbeing.”
“PM Prayut commended all officers and volunteers for the contributions they have already made.
“But there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of ideas and resources as Thailand is doing very well in controlling the virus.”
The PM has also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of colour, (referring to the red-yellow shirt divide in Thai politics).
Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures. The Public Health Ministry, related agencies and the private sectors are also working on the development of an exit strategy from the night-time curfew that will come to an end on April 30 and the number of confirmed infections stays below 100 per day.
Some people and agencies are even talking about the idea to reopen some businesses such as department stores and hair-dressing salons. The Public Health Ministry has come up with an exit strategy in which a Covid-19 safety certificate will be given to business owners who agree to strictly follow preventive measures and social-distancing protocols.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also issued six guidelines for countries preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.
SOURCE: The Nation / The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Tourist numbers and revenue expected to plunge, exceeding worst predictions for 2020
It’s no secret that the Covid-19 outbreak has been disastrous for Thailand’s tourism sector, long considered a vital lifeline of the nation’s already battered economy. Now the Tourism Authority of Thailand is projecting that Thailand is likely to close the year with only 16 million international tourists and 60 million domestic trips, far below the pre-virus targets of 40 million and 172 million respectively and worse than previous predictions.
The last time Thailand had 16 million international tourist arrivals was back in 2010.
The new estimates have the country losing around 24 million tourists and 1.9 trillion baht in revenue compared with 2019, which saw arrivals soar to nearly 40 million, largely Chinese visitors.
The TAT is often questioned over its reporting of tourist numbers and revenue. Even its assumptions of a quick tourist rebound, post-outbreak #1, are overly optimistic given that Thailand will have little control over other countries easing restriction on international travel and insurance companies providing travel insurance for travellers.
This revised forecast assumes tourism activities can resume in May, with the outbreak in Thailand levelling off while overseas infections subside. The industry needs to watch the situation closely before commencing business – TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn
Combining domestic with international receipts, the TAT now project revenue for this year at just 740 billion baht – a drop of 62.8%.
“The outbreak has left a deep wound, so the recovery process is expected to gradually relieve in a U-shape curve. But we’re eager to push more speed to the V-shape growth by developing tourism confidence on the supply side.”
The TAT has established 8 task forces, working with the private sector, to provide immediate solutions to help operators rebound. The task forces are: “new normal,” rebuilding tourism, domestic market, long-haul market, short-haul market, marketing communication, digital and organisational management.
Yuthasak says the safety standards of the Safety and Health Administration guidelines are one of the urgent missions that the TAT is working on with the Ministry of Public Health. He believes that within April the SHA rules will be ready for implementation, which should help tourists regain confidence when visiting Thailand.
Yuthasak says the agency also plans to “help polish the skills of employees” in the sector.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
According to the Thai Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, thousands of factory workers have now become unemployed due to manufacturing shutting up shop because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of people now claiming government financial aid has also doubled to 700,000 since December 2019.
Yesterday Apinya Sujarittanan, director general of the DLPW, said that the Social Security Fund recorded more than 700,000 people claiming unemployment benefits. The figure represents the number of people recently laid off.”
“From October to March, a total of 992 businesses closed, compared to 511 during the same period between 2018 and 2019. A total of 271,446 workers were affected by the closures and those who did not receive compensation filed complaints with labour inspectors.”
A Mitsubishi Electric factory in the Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate in Chon Buri province had reportedly laid off 1,119 contract workers yesterday.
Toyota Motor Thailand has also announced it is extending the suspension of production at 3 of its plants until April 30. Production has been halted at the plants since April 7.
The action has been taken as a result of the slowdown in auto parts production around the world. However the company confirmed that the extended suspension of production lines will not affect the operations of its Toyota or Lexus dealers.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post / The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Tourist numbers and revenue expected to plunge, exceeding worst predictions for 2020
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
Traditional massage practitioners have trouble qualifying for government handouts
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
TAT and Michelin Guide team up to deliver thanks to healthcare workers
Lady Gaga’s Super Fan Creates Cover of “Stupid Love” Bangkok Version
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby’s abduction
Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
- Bangkok4 days ago
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
The road back to ‘normal’ – when can we get back to work?
- Coronavirus Covid-194 days ago
Up to 100,000 Thais at risk from alcohol-related ‘withdrawals’ during national ban
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bank robber comes in from the rain, makes off with 106,000 baht
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments