Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan | The Thaiger

Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
A group of foreign tourists have been detained after “partying” at a rented house on Koh Phangan. Koh Phangan is the home to the monthly full-moon parties, a boat-ride away from Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.
Police from Koh Phangan police station raided the house after a tip-off from the village head complaining that many foreign tourists were regularly gathering at the property for parties.
When police arrived they found 17 motorcycles parked in front of the house. There was “loud music” coming from inside. Police entered the house and found 18 people, alcohol, a computer notebook and a sound system on the second floor. No illegal items were found.
The Russian tenant of the house told police that he had invited friends to his house for a drink and chat. Police escorted the 18 foreigners to the Koh Phangan police station to be charged with violating the ban on social gatherings.
A Royal Thai Police spokesman reported yesterday that more than 7,000 people had been arrested for violating the night time curfew over the past 2 weeks.
He suggested that some sections of the community had not fully digested or understood the important role the curfew plays in limiting the spread of Covid-19. He said the the Royal Thai Police have produced a form for individuals to complete and submit, if they have important reasons to travel during the curfew, so that they can be exempted from arrest.
PM Prayut seeks ideas and resources from Thailand’s top 20 richest people
Last night in a special 10 minute broadcast on national TV PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that he will write an open letter to Thailand’s top 20 richest people to seek their assistance and help for the government and Thai citizens in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice as next week the government wants to finalise planning to relaunch and reboot the Thai economy.
Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name, they include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.
“The pandemic has become a deadly threat to people’s health and economic wellbeing.”
“PM Prayut commended all officers and volunteers for the contributions they have already made.
“But there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of ideas and resources as Thailand is doing very well in controlling the virus.”
The PM has also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of colour, (referring to the red-yellow shirt divide in Thai politics).
Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures. The Public Health Ministry, related agencies and the private sectors are also working on the development of an exit strategy from the night-time curfew that will come to an end on April 30 and the number of confirmed infections stays below 100 per day.
Some people and agencies are even talking about the idea to reopen some businesses such as department stores and hair-dressing salons. The Public Health Ministry has come up with an exit strategy in which a Covid-19 safety certificate will be given to business owners who agree to strictly follow preventive measures and social-distancing protocols.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also issued six guidelines for countries preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Spokesman of the Covid-19 Centre, Taweesin Visanuyothin, says guidelines for a “new normal” are being drafted amid talks of a gradual reopening of business around the country. He said the government is pleased with the dropping number of new cases and is considering relaxing restrictions, though people can not ignore “good practices” such as social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands regularly.
“If you follow good practices, the government has no reason to force you to keep up with the rules.”
Taweesin explained the government will relax the measures based on the WHO recommendations that will help avoid a secondary spike in infections. The WHO said the 6 steps must be deliberate and widely coordinated.
• Disease transmission is under control.
• Health systems are able to “detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact”.
• Hot spot risks are minimised in vulnerable places, such as nursing homes.
• Schools, workplaces and other essential places have established preventive measures.
• The risk of importing new cases “can be managed”.
• Communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to live under a ‘new normal’.
Taweesin gave an example of guidelines for a theoretical barbershop should they be permitted to reopen…
Venue: Arrange seating and stations at least 1 metre apart. No waiting area permitted. Customers must use the cue card or call the customer when it is their turn.
Duration: Only services that take less than two hours, such as a shave and a haircut.
Service: No reuse of equipment without cleaning between each use.
Staff: Everyone must wear a hygienic mask, wash hands every time you serve a customer, and employees must stop working if they have a fever or any respiratory symptoms.
Cleaning: Disinfecting all equipment, wipe contact surfaces every hour with antiseptic. Alcohol hand cleansing gel must be placed at the shop entrance.
He said that the government will start to consider the guidelines for all service places next week if the number of new cases remains at a low number.
Tourist numbers and revenue expected to plunge, exceeding worst predictions for 2020
It’s no secret that the Covid-19 outbreak has been disastrous for Thailand’s tourism sector, long considered a vital lifeline of the nation’s already battered economy. Now the Tourism Authority of Thailand is projecting that Thailand is likely to close the year with only 16 million international tourists and 60 million domestic trips, far below the pre-virus targets of 40 million and 172 million respectively and worse than previous predictions.
The last time Thailand had 16 million international tourist arrivals was back in 2010.
The new estimates have the country losing around 24 million tourists and 1.9 trillion baht in revenue compared with 2019, which saw arrivals soar to nearly 40 million, largely Chinese visitors.
The TAT is often questioned over its reporting of tourist numbers and revenue. Even its assumptions of a quick tourist rebound, post-outbreak #1, are overly optimistic given that Thailand will have little control over other countries easing restriction on international travel and insurance companies providing travel insurance for travellers.
This revised forecast assumes tourism activities can resume in May, with the outbreak in Thailand levelling off while overseas infections subside. The industry needs to watch the situation closely before commencing business – TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn
Combining domestic with international receipts, the TAT now project revenue for this year at just 740 billion baht – a drop of 62.8%.
“The outbreak has left a deep wound, so the recovery process is expected to gradually relieve in a U-shape curve. But we’re eager to push more speed to the V-shape growth by developing tourism confidence on the supply side.”
The TAT has established 8 task forces, working with the private sector, to provide immediate solutions to help operators rebound. The task forces are: “new normal,” rebuilding tourism, domestic market, long-haul market, short-haul market, marketing communication, digital and organisational management.
Yuthasak says the safety standards of the Safety and Health Administration guidelines are one of the urgent missions that the TAT is working on with the Ministry of Public Health. He believes that within April the SHA rules will be ready for implementation, which should help tourists regain confidence when visiting Thailand.
Yuthasak says the agency also plans to “help polish the skills of employees” in the sector.
