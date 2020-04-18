Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan | The Thaiger

A group of foreign tourists have been detained after “partying” at a rented house on Koh Phangan. Koh Phangan is the home to the monthly full-moon parties, a boat-ride away from Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.

Police from Koh Phangan police station raided the house after a tip-off from the village head complaining that many foreign tourists were regularly gathering at the property for parties.

When police arrived they found 17 motorcycles parked in front of the house. There was “loud music” coming from inside. Police entered the house and found 18 people, alcohol, a computer notebook and a sound system on the second floor. No illegal items were found.

The Russian tenant of the house told police that he had invited friends to his house for a drink and chat. Police escorted the 18 foreigners to the Koh Phangan police station to be charged with violating the ban on social gatherings.

A Royal Thai Police spokesman reported yesterday that more than 7,000 people had been arrested for violating the night time curfew over the past 2 weeks.

He suggested that some sections of the community had not fully digested or understood the important role the curfew plays in limiting the spread of Covid-19. He said the the Royal Thai Police have produced a form for individuals to complete and submit, if they have important reasons to travel during the curfew, so that they can be exempted from arrest.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World