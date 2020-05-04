More Thai airports open for special international flights | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
More Thai airports open for special international flights
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has opened up more airports for special international flights as of today. Now Krabi, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai, Hua Hin, Surat Thani and Hat Yai have been given permission to handle international flights which are repatriating foreign nationals, or Thai citizens coming home. Scheduled, commercial flights in and out of overseas destinations, remain banned after the aviation authority extended the ban until the end of May.
Even though some limited domestic flights started again last Friday, most of Thailand’s airports, except Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao in Rayong, remain closed to international flights.
The airports are now permitted to operate these special international flights from 7am to 7pm, which are the same hours for the limited domestic services that restarted last Friday.
Phuket Airport remains shut to commercial aviation until May 15 but has permission for overseas repatriation flights.
Anyone arriving in to Thailand from overseas will be subject to health checks and 14 days of state quarantine. State or military aircraft, emergency landings, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights are still allowed to land in Thailand.
292 Thai nationals return home from Hong Kong and The Maldives
Yesterday at around 5pm, 292 Thai nationals returned home from Hong Kong and The Maldives, all 292 passengers have been sent straight to a state-organised quarantine centre for 14 days, both city hotels that were currently empty.
The first flight arrived from Hong Kong at 3:59 pm. 161 passengers were on board the plane.Upon landing all passengers passed the initial screening point and no one was found with a high fever. They are being detained for 14 days at the Palazzo Hotel, Ratchadapisek Road in the capital (not too shabby!)
The second flight arrived from Maldives, flight number Q29350 at 4:08 pm. 131 passengers passed the screening with no high fevers detected. They are now detained for 14 days at Ambassador Hotel at Soi Sukhumvit 11.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Second round of tests confirm 40 Covid-19 cases in Yala were “false positives”
A second round of tests carried out on 40 people who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in the southern province of Yala, have all come back negative. The Bangkok Post reports that the initial tests have now been confirmed as “false positives”. Now a third test is being run to remove any doubt.
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says the second tests were carried out at a lab in neighbouring Songkhla province and that further samples will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, for a third and final round of testing.
Meanwhile, it’s understood an investigation is being launched into the Yala lab that carried out the first round of testing, with some equipment being found to be contaminated. A source speaking to the Bangkok Post on condition of anonymity says there may be several reasons the test results came back as false positives, including the chance that the equipment still retained trace samples from previous tests. For now, the lab is no longer being used for further testing and any new test samples are being sent to Songkhla instead.
Yesterday, health officials in Yala reported no new cases of the virus. The province has now had 126 confirmed cases, with 2 deaths, giving it the highest numbers after Bangkok, Phuket and Nonthaburi. Officials are ramping up tracing efforts across districts, focusing on those who’ve had contact with recent returnees from neighbouring countries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
By Paul Poole
Now is not the time to run and hide. As events are being cancelled and postponed due to the effects of Covid-19, rights holders and brands are faced with unprecedented challenges and questions about how best to manage the situation. Naturally, a lot of people ask themselves what the industry will look like on the ‘other side’.
Over the last couple of months, we have worked with clients, sponsors and partners, helping them make a decision on what to do with their rights packaging and what ‘bounce back’ activities to undertake. Every client, sponsor and partner is different but there are a few principles and notions that, in our opinion, are worth taking into account during this time.
- It is easy – and in some cases mandatory – to postpone an event, however, we believe that rights holders that go ‘against the tide’ will be long-term winners. What that looks like will depend on each individual case but now is the time to get creative and test new formats, setups and distribution channels.
- The Covid-19 pandemic has created a buyer’s market for sponsorship rights – brands are looking for deals and are incentivised to be creative.
- There is huge value in the market for brands brave enough to commit budget rather than wait until a return to normality.
- There is a clear opportunity for brands not just to be seen as supporting rights holders who are affected financially by prolonged disruption to the calendar, but to be the brand that was there in times of uncertainty. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and increase brand loyalty.
- Make the best of the downtime. Engage your core audiences through insightful and interactive virtual events such as seminars and workshops to strengthen the community – not just to sell. Share experiences, take in new ideas and strengthen brand loyalty in the process.
Many are wondering what consumer demand will look like once lockdown restrictions ease. Will consumers be fearful of travel, live events and socialising, or will we return to pre-pandemic numbers and if so, how fast?
Data suggests that after prolonged restrictions like the ones seen in many countries around the world, consumers are eager to resume some resemblance of normality. According to a survey carried out by IMI International, there is a pent up demand to attend sporting and charity events, concerts and festivals. Now is the time to prepare.
There is no doubt that these are challenging times, however, it is the actors who are arming themselves with the best-available data and making tangible plans on how to move forward in an uncertain environment that are most likely to come out on the other side best prepared to navigate this new reality. That means finding the bridge between your products and services and new needs and mindsets: sell to help – not to move product. Stay active – a lot of marketing activity does not require physical proximity; you can still make powerful marketing happen.
Paul Poole is the founder, managing director and chairman of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd., an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company specialises in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands. Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. has packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a number of Southeast Asia’s leading events.
EMAIL: info@paulpoole.co.th
WEBSITE: www.paulpoole.co.th

