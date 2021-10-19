Connect with us

Covid-19 Tuesday: 9,122 new cases, 71 deaths, port of entry data

Today, the CCSA reported 9,122 new Covid-19 infections, down 989 since yesterday. They also reported 71 new deaths, which is up by 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, when the most recent wave of infections began, there have been a total of 1,802,934 reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand, with 18,407 deaths.

 

Covid-19 Tuesday: 9,122 new cases, 71 deaths, port of entry data

Photo via DDC

 

Today the Thai Department of Disease Control also reported a total of 10,731 recoveries, which is up by 119 from yesterday. There are now 105,546 people receiving medical treatment for Covid-19 related issues. The total cumulative number of vaccinations in Thailand as of today is 65,592,321.

Additionally, nearly 10 million travelers by land, air and sea have been screened to date.

 

SOURCE: DDC, PR Thai Government

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Freeduhdumb
2021-10-19 22:23
Still doesn't come close to the top killers in Thailand... this gross over reaction to a mild killer in Thailand is now a very real tragedy. https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/leading-causes-of-death-in-thailand.html
image
Blogosopher
2021-10-19 22:24
All this nonsense over a 1% (probably less) fatality rate. You can be sure that a great many of minor or even "not knowing" Covid cases have gone unreported. You can also be sure that almost every Covid death, and…
image
Jcamry1
2021-10-19 22:27
Where are the daily provincial totals? Can’t see the point in changing the reporting method at this late stage
image
Blogosopher
2021-10-19 22:33
4 minutes ago, Freeduhdumb said: Still doesn't come close to the top killers in Thailand... this gross over reaction to a mild killer in Thailand is now a very real tragedy. https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/leading-causes-of-death-in-thailand.html What I find odd is that even the…
image
Freeduhdumb
2021-10-19 22:48
11 minutes ago, Blogosopher said: What I find odd is that even the professionals in the healthcare industry have no apparent concerns about catching cancer in it's early stages. I'm along in my age and when I asked the doctor…

