Covid-19 Tuesday: 9,122 new cases, 71 deaths, port of entry data

Today, the CCSA reported 9,122 new Covid-19 infections, down 989 since yesterday. They also reported 71 new deaths, which is up by 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, when the most recent wave of infections began, there have been a total of 1,802,934 reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand, with 18,407 deaths.

Today the Thai Department of Disease Control also reported a total of 10,731 recoveries, which is up by 119 from yesterday. There are now 105,546 people receiving medical treatment for Covid-19 related issues. The total cumulative number of vaccinations in Thailand as of today is 65,592,321.

Additionally, nearly 10 million travelers by land, air and sea have been screened to date.

SOURCE: DDC, PR Thai Government