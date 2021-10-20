GPO selling ATKs at 40 baht at 8 centres and online

After a protracted battle over whether or not to purchase 8.5 million antigen test kits from a Chinese company that had been pulled from US shelves after US FDA warnings of inaccuracy, the sale went through and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has been distributing the kits for use across Thailand. The GPO has now announced a supply of 2 million ATKs for sale directly to consumers for 40 baht per kit, less than the purchase price of 70 baht.

The ATKs have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and will be made available at 8 branches of the GPO throughout Bangkok, as well as an online option for purchase. The online option will only be available from October 20 to 26 with a limit of 300 boxes per day, available for purchase at gpoplanet.com.

The ATKs will be made available by the GPO for personal use with 5-packs being sold, or for organisations or businesses in bulk lots of 20 per box.

The release of the 2 million ATKs coincides with the 80th anniversary of the GPO. For questions, they can be reached by calling 1648 to connect to the GPO hotline. The branches that will be selling the test kits in Bangkok are as follows:

Department of Medical Services branch (Tel. 0-2951-0925, 0-2590-6034) Deves branch, opposite Bank of Thailand (Tel. 0-2282-0729) Jaran Sanitwong branch (Tel. 0-2412-9377) Ratchathewi branch (head office), opposite Ramathibodi Hospital (Tel. 0-2203-8847, 0-2203-8849) The Government Complex branch (Tel. 0-2143-8768) Rangsit branch, near Si Mum Mueang Market (Tel. 0-2536-3526, 0-2536-4086) Tropical Medicine branch, near Siam Commercial Bank (Tel. 0-2354-9061) Yotse branch, next to Hua Chiew Hospital (Tel. 0-2222-5931, 0-2225-6367)

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE