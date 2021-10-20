Connect with us

GPO selling ATKs at 40 baht at 8 centres and online

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The GPO will sell ATKs for 40 baht. (via Flickr Marco Verch)

After a protracted battle over whether or not to purchase 8.5 million antigen test kits from a Chinese company that had been pulled from US shelves after US FDA warnings of inaccuracy, the sale went through and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has been distributing the kits for use across Thailand. The GPO has now announced a supply of 2 million ATKs for sale directly to consumers for 40 baht per kit, less than the purchase price of 70 baht.

The ATKs have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and will be made available at 8 branches of the GPO throughout Bangkok, as well as an online option for purchase. The online option will only be available from October 20 to 26 with a limit of 300 boxes per day, available for purchase at gpoplanet.com.

The ATKs will be made available by the GPO for personal use with 5-packs being sold, or for organisations or businesses in bulk lots of 20 per box.

The release of the 2 million ATKs coincides with the 80th anniversary of the GPO. For questions, they can be reached by calling 1648 to connect to the GPO hotline. The branches that will be selling the test kits in Bangkok are as follows:

  1. Department of Medical Services branch (Tel. 0-2951-0925, 0-2590-6034)
  2. Deves branch, opposite Bank of Thailand (Tel. 0-2282-0729)
  3. Jaran Sanitwong branch (Tel. 0-2412-9377)
  4. Ratchathewi branch (head office), opposite Ramathibodi Hospital (Tel. 0-2203-8847, 0-2203-8849)
  5. The Government Complex branch (Tel. 0-2143-8768)
  6. Rangsit branch, near Si Mum Mueang Market (Tel. 0-2536-3526, 0-2536-4086)
  7. Tropical Medicine branch, near Siam Commercial Bank (Tel. 0-2354-9061)
  8. Yotse branch, next to Hua Chiew Hospital (Tel. 0-2222-5931, 0-2225-6367)

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-20 13:05
These test kits should be readily available to everybody by simply visiting their local pharmacies. Getting in line for a limited numbers of test kits that are Chinese made unapproved US FDA throwbacks only helps marginally. Sorry but I'll pass…
image
palooka
2021-10-20 13:07
Other countries will not use them because they are no good and Thailand buys them. WHY? Maybe toys for the children playing hospitals.
image
Poolie
2021-10-20 13:15
If other countries said 'boil your head,' would you?
image
Bob20
2021-10-20 13:16
That's inappropriate and 40 baht too much. When they're positive, they hide away and don't show up in the national figures, except for the ones who later develop symptoms that require treatment. If they can setup PCR hubs in BKK…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

GPO selling ATKs at 40 baht at 8 centres and online
Trending