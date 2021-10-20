Facebook plans a name change and rebrand to a metaverse.

A thorn by any other name… Facebook, the social media app that seems to bring the world together and tear it apart simultaneously, is planning a rebranding, according to a report by the Verge. The plan is to rebrand and expand to a metaverse where users interact in Facebook virtually.

Facebook stated that they do not release official statements regarding rumours or speculation, though the Verge cited sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The move comes as the Website Formerly Known as Facebook aims to rebrand itself from beyond a static site and app of scrolling through text, pictures and videos, and move towards the new trend of creating a metaverse.

A metaverse is a shared virtual world environment, more of a 3D landscape users can navigate with virtual or augmented reality. Some may remember CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s awkward demonstration of a virtual meeting in August.

Zuckerberg is said to be discussing the Facebook name change and metaverse on October 28, at Connect conference, Facebook’s annual conference. The change might be announced even sooner than that though.

The goal is to move the Facebook social media app into the more virtual reality environment of the metaverse and move everything under a parent company. The metaverse, like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus, would fall under the umbrella of the parent company.

Expect changes to the Facebook brand coming soon, though the company is tight-lipped, not letting sleep any details of what is planned. But the social media giant has moved to hire 10,000 programmers in Europe to develop the metaverse. We’ll look forward to your comments in the Facebook virtual battle arena.

Facebook recently suffered multiple outages with servers down and users unable to access services for hours due to a glitch in the Border Gateway Protocol that made Facebook’s DNS server’s addresses appear unavailable.

SOURCE: Asian News Today