Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals
Today, the CCSA reported 4,704 new Covid-19 infections, down 1,192 since yesterday, and 27 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 10 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,112,368 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,149 recoveries, up 483 from yesterday. There are now 71,482 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,472 from yesterday, including 1,263 in the ICU and 328 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 47 were found in correctional facilities, 202 were identified by community testing, and 4,447 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,304 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affect European nations
- Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
- Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
- Koh Samui Airport scrutinising international arrivals for Omicron
- Red Cross leader says Omicron variant result of vaccine inequality
- PM reports no Omicron variant in Thailand yet, New Year’s a go
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
After prisons uncovered over 1,100 Covid-19 infections in yesterday’s update, only 47 cases were found in today’s report. Of note though, 4 of the key tourist Blue Zone provinces including 3 where alcohol restrictions were eased are on the top 10 list of most daily infections. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|781
|▼
|426,004
|11
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|418
|▲
|42,430
|6
|Songkhla
|311
|▼
|62,490
|9
|Pattani
|181
|▲
|46,587
|3
|Chonburi
|174
|▲
|108,502
|2
|Samut Prakan
|142
|▲
|129,273
|21
|Surat Thani
|136
|▼
|26,371
|20
|Chiang Mai
|134
|▼
|27,041
|26
|Khon Kaen
|118
|▲
|22,794
|8
|Yala
|97
|▼
|47,340
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|781
|▼
|426,004
|2
|Samut Prakan
|142
|▲
|129,273
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|20
|▼
|93,935
|7
|Nonthaburi
|45
|▼
|59,886
|14
|Pathum Thani
|45
|▼
|40,088
|16
|Nakhon Pathom
|33
|▼
|34,751
|18
|Saraburi
|34
|▼
|32,370
|19
|Ayutthaya
|46
|▲
|31,754
|31
|Lopburi
|47
|▲
|17,950
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|37
|▲
|16,262
|40
|Suphan Buri
|29
|▲
|14,482
|44
|Phetchabun
|16
|▼
|11,183
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|15
|•
|10,947
|46
|Ang Thong
|5
|▼
|10,920
|47
|Samut Songkhram
|3
|▼
|10,830
|53
|Phitsanulok
|50
|▼
|8,354
|54
|Kamphaeng Phet
|9
|▲
|8,260
|58
|Sukhothai
|0
|•
|6,213
|61
|Phichit
|6
|▼
|5,342
|68
|Sing Buri
|2
|▼
|3,482
|69
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▼
|3,349
|73
|Chai Nat
|12
|▲
|2,775
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|174
|▲
|108,502
|10
|Rayong
|66
|▲
|45,072
|15
|Chachoengsao
|63
|▲
|34,821
|22
|Prachinburi
|62
|▼
|25,602
|27
|Chanthaburi
|29
|▼
|21,808
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|50
|▲
|16,805
|52
|Trat
|24
|▼
|8,935
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|20
|Chiang Mai
|134
|▼
|27,041
|60
|Chiang Rai
|16
|▼
|5,438
|64
|Uttaradit
|2
|▼
|4,556
|67
|Lamphun
|39
|▼
|4,121
|70
|Lampang
|39
|▲
|3,111
|72
|Nan
|29
|▲
|2,785
|74
|Mae Hong Son
|36
|▼
|2,733
|75
|Phayao
|5
|▲
|2,648
|78
|Phrae
|3
|▲
|2,018
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|17
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|76
|▲
|32,372
|26
|Khon Kaen
|118
|▲
|22,794
|28
|Ubon Ratchathani
|32
|▼
|21,767
|29
|Udon Thani
|53
|▲
|20,325
|32
|Surin
|11
|•
|17,633
|34
|Buriram
|23
|▲
|17,370
|35
|Sisaket
|64
|▲
|17,294
|41
|Roi Et
|17
|▲
|13,257
|43
|Maha Sarakham
|4
|▲
|11,214
|49
|Chaiyaphum
|7
|▼
|10,590
|50
|Kalasin
|8
|▼
|9,905
|55
|Sakon Nakhon
|6
|▲
|7,829
|59
|Yasothon
|1
|▼
|5,514
|62
|Nakhon Phanom
|7
|▲
|5,017
|63
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|7
|▲
|4,609
|65
|Nong Khai
|17
|▲
|4,422
|66
|Loei
|26
|▼
|4,294
|71
|Amnat Charoen
|8
|▲
|3,078
|76
|Mukdahan
|8
|▼
|2,520
|77
|Bueng Kan
|39
|▲
|2,398
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Songkhla
|311
|▼
|62,490
|8
|Yala
|97
|▼
|47,340
|9
|Pattani
|181
|▲
|46,587
|11
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|418
|▲
|42,430
|12
|Narathiwat
|28
|▼
|41,440
|21
|Surat Thani
|136
|▼
|26,371
|33
|Phuket
|70
|▼
|17,450
|38
|Trang
|85
|▼
|16,239
|39
|Chumphon
|91
|▲
|15,240
|42
|Phatthalung
|76
|▼
|12,139
|48
|Krabi
|66
|▼
|10,666
|51
|Ranong
|8
|▼
|9,723
|56
|Satun
|75
|▼
|7,593
|57
|Phang Nga
|68
|▲
|6,736
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|64
|▼
|41,096
|23
|Tak
|40
|▼
|24,485
|24
|Phetchaburi
|52
|▲
|23,965
|25
|Kanchanaburi
|25
|▼
|23,337
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|77
|▲
|18,605
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|47
|▼
|85,887
SOURCE: CCSA
