COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 5 December Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)
Today, the CCSA reported 4,704 new Covid-19 infections, down 1,192 since yesterday, and 27 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 10 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,112,368 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,149 recoveries, up 483 from yesterday. There are now 71,482 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,472 from yesterday, including 1,263 in the ICU and 328 on ventilators.

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 47 were found in correctional facilities, 202 were identified by community testing, and 4,447 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,304 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

Covid-19 Daily Vaccinations

 

 

Covid-19 Total Vaccinations

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

Daily Covid-19 Infections in Tourist Provinces

After prisons uncovered over 1,100 Covid-19 infections in yesterday’s update, only 47 cases were found in today’s report. Of note though, 4 of the key tourist Blue Zone provinces including 3 where alcohol restrictions were eased are on the top 10 list of most daily infections. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 781 426,004
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 418 42,430
6 Songkhla 311 62,490
9 Pattani 181 46,587
3 Chonburi 174 108,502
2 Samut Prakan 142 129,273
21 Surat Thani 136 26,371
20 Chiang Mai 134 27,041
26 Khon Kaen 118 22,794
8 Yala 97 47,340

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 781 426,004
2 Samut Prakan 142 129,273
4 Samut Sakhon 20 93,935
7 Nonthaburi 45 59,886
14 Pathum Thani 45 40,088
16 Nakhon Pathom 33 34,751
18 Saraburi 34 32,370
19 Ayutthaya 46 31,754
31 Lopburi 47 17,950
37 Nakhon Sawan 37 16,262
40 Suphan Buri 29 14,482
44 Phetchabun 16 11,183
45 Nakhon Nayok 15 10,947
46 Ang Thong 5 10,920
47 Samut Songkhram 3 10,830
53 Phitsanulok 50 8,354
54 Kamphaeng Phet 9 8,260
58 Sukhothai 0 6,213
61 Phichit 6 5,342
68 Sing Buri 2 3,482
69 Uthai Thani 1 3,349
73 Chai Nat 12 2,775
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 174 108,502
10 Rayong 66 45,072
15 Chachoengsao 63 34,821
22 Prachinburi 62 25,602
27 Chanthaburi 29 21,808
36 Sa Kaeo 50 16,805
52 Trat 24 8,935
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 134 27,041
60 Chiang Rai 16 5,438
64 Uttaradit 2 4,556
67 Lamphun 39 4,121
70 Lampang 39 3,111
72 Nan 29 2,785
74 Mae Hong Son 36 2,733
75 Phayao 5 2,648
78 Phrae 3 2,018
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 76 32,372
26 Khon Kaen 118 22,794
28 Ubon Ratchathani 32 21,767
29 Udon Thani 53 20,325
32 Surin 11 17,633
34 Buriram 23 17,370
35 Sisaket 64 17,294
41 Roi Et 17 13,257
43 Maha Sarakham 4 11,214
49 Chaiyaphum 7 10,590
50 Kalasin 8 9,905
55 Sakon Nakhon 6 7,829
59 Yasothon 1 5,514
62 Nakhon Phanom 7 5,017
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 7 4,609
65 Nong Khai 17 4,422
66 Loei 26 4,294
71 Amnat Charoen 8 3,078
76 Mukdahan 8 2,520
77 Bueng Kan 39 2,398
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 311 62,490
8 Yala 97 47,340
9 Pattani 181 46,587
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 418 42,430
12 Narathiwat 28 41,440
21 Surat Thani 136 26,371
33 Phuket 70 17,450
38 Trang 85 16,239
39 Chumphon 91 15,240
42 Phatthalung 76 12,139
48 Krabi 66 10,666
51 Ranong 8 9,723
56 Satun 75 7,593
57 Phang Nga 68 6,736
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 64 41,096
23 Tak 40 24,485
24 Phetchaburi 52 23,965
25 Kanchanaburi 25 23,337
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 77 18,605
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 47 85,887

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Paco
2021-12-05 15:13
Another day in covid paradise
Jason
2021-12-05 15:16
Infections down ..... vaccinations up.
JohninDubin
2021-12-05 18:00
I am delighted to see that after the fears I mentioned last week, about drink being a factor in the sudden upsurge in Phuket, and my thoughts that Jan 15 would not see a lifting of the alcohol ban, numbers…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending