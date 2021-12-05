COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals

Today, the CCSA reported 4,704 new Covid-19 infections, down 1,192 since yesterday, and 27 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 10 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,112,368 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,149 recoveries, up 483 from yesterday. There are now 71,482 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 1,472 from yesterday, including 1,263 in the ICU and 328 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 47 were found in correctional facilities, 202 were identified by community testing, and 4,447 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,304 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

After prisons uncovered over 1,100 Covid-19 infections in yesterday’s update, only 47 cases were found in today’s report. Of note though, 4 of the key tourist Blue Zone provinces including 3 where alcohol restrictions were eased are on the top 10 list of most daily infections. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 781 ▼ 426,004 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 418 ▲ 42,430 6 Songkhla 311 ▼ 62,490 9 Pattani 181 ▲ 46,587 3 Chonburi 174 ▲ 108,502 2 Samut Prakan 142 ▲ 129,273 21 Surat Thani 136 ▼ 26,371 20 Chiang Mai 134 ▼ 27,041 26 Khon Kaen 118 ▲ 22,794 8 Yala 97 ▼ 47,340

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 781 ▼ 426,004 2 Samut Prakan 142 ▲ 129,273 4 Samut Sakhon 20 ▼ 93,935 7 Nonthaburi 45 ▼ 59,886 14 Pathum Thani 45 ▼ 40,088 16 Nakhon Pathom 33 ▼ 34,751 18 Saraburi 34 ▼ 32,370 19 Ayutthaya 46 ▲ 31,754 31 Lopburi 47 ▲ 17,950 37 Nakhon Sawan 37 ▲ 16,262 40 Suphan Buri 29 ▲ 14,482 44 Phetchabun 16 ▼ 11,183 45 Nakhon Nayok 15 • 10,947 46 Ang Thong 5 ▼ 10,920 47 Samut Songkhram 3 ▼ 10,830 53 Phitsanulok 50 ▼ 8,354 54 Kamphaeng Phet 9 ▲ 8,260 58 Sukhothai 0 • 6,213 61 Phichit 6 ▼ 5,342 68 Sing Buri 2 ▼ 3,482 69 Uthai Thani 1 ▼ 3,349 73 Chai Nat 12 ▲ 2,775 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 174 ▲ 108,502 10 Rayong 66 ▲ 45,072 15 Chachoengsao 63 ▲ 34,821 22 Prachinburi 62 ▼ 25,602 27 Chanthaburi 29 ▼ 21,808 36 Sa Kaeo 50 ▲ 16,805 52 Trat 24 ▼ 8,935 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 134 ▼ 27,041 60 Chiang Rai 16 ▼ 5,438 64 Uttaradit 2 ▼ 4,556 67 Lamphun 39 ▼ 4,121 70 Lampang 39 ▲ 3,111 72 Nan 29 ▲ 2,785 74 Mae Hong Son 36 ▼ 2,733 75 Phayao 5 ▲ 2,648 78 Phrae 3 ▲ 2,018 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 76 ▲ 32,372 26 Khon Kaen 118 ▲ 22,794 28 Ubon Ratchathani 32 ▼ 21,767 29 Udon Thani 53 ▲ 20,325 32 Surin 11 • 17,633 34 Buriram 23 ▲ 17,370 35 Sisaket 64 ▲ 17,294 41 Roi Et 17 ▲ 13,257 43 Maha Sarakham 4 ▲ 11,214 49 Chaiyaphum 7 ▼ 10,590 50 Kalasin 8 ▼ 9,905 55 Sakon Nakhon 6 ▲ 7,829 59 Yasothon 1 ▼ 5,514 62 Nakhon Phanom 7 ▲ 5,017 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 7 ▲ 4,609 65 Nong Khai 17 ▲ 4,422 66 Loei 26 ▼ 4,294 71 Amnat Charoen 8 ▲ 3,078 76 Mukdahan 8 ▼ 2,520 77 Bueng Kan 39 ▲ 2,398 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 311 ▼ 62,490 8 Yala 97 ▼ 47,340 9 Pattani 181 ▲ 46,587 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 418 ▲ 42,430 12 Narathiwat 28 ▼ 41,440 21 Surat Thani 136 ▼ 26,371 33 Phuket 70 ▼ 17,450 38 Trang 85 ▼ 16,239 39 Chumphon 91 ▲ 15,240 42 Phatthalung 76 ▼ 12,139 48 Krabi 66 ▼ 10,666 51 Ranong 8 ▼ 9,723 56 Satun 75 ▼ 7,593 57 Phang Nga 68 ▲ 6,736 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 64 ▼ 41,096 23 Tak 40 ▼ 24,485 24 Phetchaburi 52 ▲ 23,965 25 Kanchanaburi 25 ▼ 23,337 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 77 ▲ 18,605 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 47 ▼ 85,887

SOURCE: CCSA

