Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM reports no Omicron variant in Thailand yet, New Year’s a go

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand has yet to see it's first Omicron variant infection. (via KARE)
image
image

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke out to reassure the people of Thailand that no cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country as of now. The prime minister said that preventative measures were being strictly followed to keep Thailand safe and to allow New Years festivities to take place as planned.

The government has been taking proactive steps to track down recent arrivals from southern African countries in order to test them for Covid-19 and the Omicron strain. The Bangkok Post got in some hot water yesterday over a poorly worded headline saying the government ‘hunts for African visitors” and has since published an apology.

The government has managed to locate and test 64 people out of 252 people being sought from the at-risk countries. The tests have all returned negative results so far and the Department of Medical Sciences reported the search is ongoing to find and test other international travellers who could potentially bring the Omicron variant into Thailand.

A close eye will be kept on areas where those at-risk people have travelled to with close scrutiny and testing on any Covid-19 outbreaks that occur in those areas to determine if the Omicron variant is found anywhere.

Meanwhile, safety preparations are being made for the upcoming New Year’s Eve holiday and celebrations around the country. PM Prayut said the CCSA will spend this week going over Covid-19 safety and prevention measures with the organisers of major New Year’s events in Thailand. Events should be planned to take place outside in the open air to lessen the likelihood of Covid-19 spread.

With people looking ahead to New Year’s events, the prime minister also spoke about his order to the Ministry of Labour to create an assistance plan for entertainment venues who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and shutdown of nightlife venues in Thailand.

SOURCE: MCOT

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rain
2021-12-04 18:58
1 minute ago, Fluke said: I saw many Westerners in the last few days , looking like tourists / new arrivals , like they hadn't been in Thailand more than a few days , many walking around with no masks…
image
gummy
2021-12-04 18:59
1 minute ago, Fluke said: I saw many Westerners in the last few days , looking like tourists / new arrivals , like they hadn't been in Thailand more than a few days , many walking around with no masks…
image
Rain
2021-12-04 19:05
4 minutes ago, gummy said: Careful on your bench. Suggest you carry a bottle of alcohol spray to disinfect it before sitting down. You just can't be too careful you know. If you're gonna do it - do it properly. …
image
gummy
2021-12-04 19:07
1 minute ago, Rain said: If you're gonna do it - do it properly. Does that also act as a troll spray ? As there is still an outbreak of it
image
whitesnake
2021-12-04 21:06
well done Bangkok Post! Anything to wind this ridiculous dictatorship up. ....has to be a good thing!!
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Northern Thailand58 mins ago

Tiger in Kamphaeng Phet on the loose for a fifth day
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Chiang Mai and Hua Hin can now serve alcohol in restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Koh Samui Airport scrutinising international arrivals for Omicron
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

PM says government move to digital technology will grow economy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 5,896 infections, 37 deaths, provincial data
Tourism8 hours ago

Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Red Cross leader says Omicron variant result of vaccine inequality
Education9 hours ago

The difference between the TOEIC, IELTS, and TOEFL English proficiency exams
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

PM reports no Omicron variant in Thailand yet, New Year’s a go
Tourism10 hours ago

Alcohol sales and consumption allowed in Chon Buri again
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Legalized gambling in Thailand? PM reveals his Omicron policy stance | Dec 3
South1 day ago

All 23 districts declared as disaster zones in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Bangkok1 day ago

Police face criticism over plans to buy millions of baht worth of tear gas and riot gear
Thailand1 day ago

Tourism minister tells the public “not to worry” about Omicron
Malaysia1 day ago

Malaysia reports first case of Omicron variant
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending