PM reports no Omicron variant in Thailand yet, New Year’s a go

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke out to reassure the people of Thailand that no cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country as of now. The prime minister said that preventative measures were being strictly followed to keep Thailand safe and to allow New Years festivities to take place as planned.

The government has been taking proactive steps to track down recent arrivals from southern African countries in order to test them for Covid-19 and the Omicron strain. The Bangkok Post got in some hot water yesterday over a poorly worded headline saying the government ‘hunts for African visitors” and has since published an apology.

The government has managed to locate and test 64 people out of 252 people being sought from the at-risk countries. The tests have all returned negative results so far and the Department of Medical Sciences reported the search is ongoing to find and test other international travellers who could potentially bring the Omicron variant into Thailand.

A close eye will be kept on areas where those at-risk people have travelled to with close scrutiny and testing on any Covid-19 outbreaks that occur in those areas to determine if the Omicron variant is found anywhere.

Meanwhile, safety preparations are being made for the upcoming New Year’s Eve holiday and celebrations around the country. PM Prayut said the CCSA will spend this week going over Covid-19 safety and prevention measures with the organisers of major New Year’s events in Thailand. Events should be planned to take place outside in the open air to lessen the likelihood of Covid-19 spread.

With people looking ahead to New Year’s events, the prime minister also spoke about his order to the Ministry of Labour to create an assistance plan for entertainment venues who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and shutdown of nightlife venues in Thailand.

SOURCE: MCOT

