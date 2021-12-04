COVID-19 SATURDAY: 5,896 infections, 37 deaths, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 5,896 new Covid-19 infections, up 984 since yesterday, and 37 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 4 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,107,664 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,666 recoveries, up 178 from yesterday. There are now 72,954 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 193 from yesterday, including 1,299 in the ICU and 330 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 1,127 were found in correctional facilities, 148 were identified by community testing, and 4,609 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 964 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Today, a staggering 1,127 Covid-19 infections were uncovered in the prison system throughout Thailand. As the incarcerated population is counted separately from provincial totals, prisons had more infections than any other province. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 1,127 ▲ 85,840 1 Bangkok 892 ▲ 425,223 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 396 ▼ 42,012 6 Songkhla 325 ▲ 62,179 21 Surat Thani 169 ▼ 26,235 3 Chonburi 168 ▼ 108,328 9 Pattani 159 ▼ 46,406 20 Chiang Mai 150 ▼ 26,907 8 Yala 120 ▲ 47,243 2 Samut Prakan 116 • 129,131

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 892 ▲ 425,223 2 Samut Prakan 116 • 129,131 4 Samut Sakhon 25 ▲ 93,915 7 Nonthaburi 59 ▼ 59,841 14 Pathum Thani 56 ▼ 40,043 16 Nakhon Pathom 37 ▲ 34,718 17 Saraburi 49 ▲ 32,336 19 Ayutthaya 45 ▼ 31,708 31 Lopburi 30 ▼ 17,903 37 Nakhon Sawan 26 ▼ 16,225 40 Suphan Buri 16 ▼ 14,453 44 Phetchabun 18 ▲ 11,167 45 Nakhon Nayok 15 ▲ 10,932 46 Ang Thong 11 ▲ 10,915 47 Samut Songkhram 5 • 10,827 53 Phitsanulok 63 ▲ 8,304 54 Kamphaeng Phet 8 ▼ 8,251 58 Sukhothai 0 ▼ 6,213 61 Phichit 12 ▲ 5,336 68 Sing Buri 7 • 3,480 69 Uthai Thani 3 • 3,348 72 Chai Nat 10 ▲ 2,763 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 168 ▼ 108,328 10 Rayong 51 ▼ 45,006 15 Chachoengsao 44 ▼ 34,758 22 Prachinburi 94 ▲ 25,540 27 Chanthaburi 39 ▼ 21,779 36 Sa Kaeo 27 ▼ 16,755 52 Trat 25 ▼ 8,911 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 20 Chiang Mai 150 ▼ 26,907 60 Chiang Rai 29 ▲ 5,422 64 Uttaradit 8 ▲ 4,554 67 Lamphun 70 ▲ 4,082 70 Lampang 22 ▲ 3,072 73 Nan 6 ▼ 2,756 74 Mae Hong Son 41 • 2,697 75 Phayao 4 ▼ 2,643 78 Phrae 1 ▼ 2,015 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 61 ▼ 32,296 26 Khon Kaen 57 ▼ 22,676 28 Ubon Ratchathani 65 ▲ 21,735 29 Udon Thani 38 ▼ 20,272 32 Surin 11 ▲ 17,622 34 Buriram 12 ▼ 17,347 35 Sisaket 38 ▲ 17,230 41 Roi Et 11 ▼ 13,240 43 Maha Sarakham 2 ▼ 11,210 49 Chaiyaphum 14 ▼ 10,583 50 Kalasin 16 ▲ 9,897 55 Sakon Nakhon 2 ▼ 7,823 59 Yasothon 17 • 5,513 62 Nakhon Phanom 3 ▲ 5,010 63 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 ▼ 4,602 65 Nong Khai 9 ▼ 4,405 66 Loei 48 ▲ 4,268 71 Amnat Charoen 5 ▲ 3,070 76 Mukdahan 12 ▲ 2,512 77 Bueng Kan 18 • 2,359 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Songkhla 325 ▲ 62,179 8 Yala 120 ▲ 47,243 9 Pattani 159 ▼ 46,406 11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 396 ▼ 42,012 12 Narathiwat 37 ▲ 41,412 21 Surat Thani 169 ▼ 26,235 33 Phuket 78 ▼ 17,380 38 Trang 89 ▲ 16,154 39 Chumphon 60 ▲ 15,149 42 Phatthalung 81 ▼ 12,063 48 Krabi 69 ▼ 10,600 51 Ranong 14 ▲ 9,715 56 Satun 78 ▼ 7,518 57 Phang Nga 61 ▼ 6,668 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 77 ▼ 41,032 23 Tak 80 ▲ 24,445 24 Phetchaburi 37 ▼ 23,913 25 Kanchanaburi 26 ▼ 23,312 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 75 ▼ 18,528 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 1,127 ▲ 85,840

SOURCE: CCSA

