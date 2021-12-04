Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 5,896 infections, 37 deaths, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 4 December Covid-19 Update
Today, the CCSA reported 5,896 new Covid-19 infections, up 984 since yesterday, and 37 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 4 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,107,664 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 5,666 recoveries, up 178 from yesterday. There are now 72,954 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 193 from yesterday, including 1,299 in the ICU and 330 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 1,127 were found in correctional facilities, 148 were identified by community testing, and 4,609 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 964 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

Today, a staggering 1,127 Covid-19 infections were uncovered in the prison system throughout Thailand. As the incarcerated population is counted separately from provincial totals, prisons had more infections than any other province. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 1,127 85,840
1 Bangkok 892 425,223
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 396 42,012
6 Songkhla 325 62,179
21 Surat Thani 169 26,235
3 Chonburi 168 108,328
9 Pattani 159 46,406
20 Chiang Mai 150 26,907
8 Yala 120 47,243
2 Samut Prakan 116 129,131

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 892 425,223
2 Samut Prakan 116 129,131
4 Samut Sakhon 25 93,915
7 Nonthaburi 59 59,841
14 Pathum Thani 56 40,043
16 Nakhon Pathom 37 34,718
17 Saraburi 49 32,336
19 Ayutthaya 45 31,708
31 Lopburi 30 17,903
37 Nakhon Sawan 26 16,225
40 Suphan Buri 16 14,453
44 Phetchabun 18 11,167
45 Nakhon Nayok 15 10,932
46 Ang Thong 11 10,915
47 Samut Songkhram 5 10,827
53 Phitsanulok 63 8,304
54 Kamphaeng Phet 8 8,251
58 Sukhothai 0 6,213
61 Phichit 12 5,336
68 Sing Buri 7 3,480
69 Uthai Thani 3 3,348
72 Chai Nat 10 2,763
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 168 108,328
10 Rayong 51 45,006
15 Chachoengsao 44 34,758
22 Prachinburi 94 25,540
27 Chanthaburi 39 21,779
36 Sa Kaeo 27 16,755
52 Trat 25 8,911
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
20 Chiang Mai 150 26,907
60 Chiang Rai 29 5,422
64 Uttaradit 8 4,554
67 Lamphun 70 4,082
70 Lampang 22 3,072
73 Nan 6 2,756
74 Mae Hong Son 41 2,697
75 Phayao 4 2,643
78 Phrae 1 2,015
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 61 32,296
26 Khon Kaen 57 22,676
28 Ubon Ratchathani 65 21,735
29 Udon Thani 38 20,272
32 Surin 11 17,622
34 Buriram 12 17,347
35 Sisaket 38 17,230
41 Roi Et 11 13,240
43 Maha Sarakham 2 11,210
49 Chaiyaphum 14 10,583
50 Kalasin 16 9,897
55 Sakon Nakhon 2 7,823
59 Yasothon 17 5,513
62 Nakhon Phanom 3 5,010
63 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 4,602
65 Nong Khai 9 4,405
66 Loei 48 4,268
71 Amnat Charoen 5 3,070
76 Mukdahan 12 2,512
77 Bueng Kan 18 2,359
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Songkhla 325 62,179
8 Yala 120 47,243
9 Pattani 159 46,406
11 Nakhon Si Thammarat 396 42,012
12 Narathiwat 37 41,412
21 Surat Thani 169 26,235
33 Phuket 78 17,380
38 Trang 89 16,154
39 Chumphon 60 15,149
42 Phatthalung 81 12,063
48 Krabi 69 10,600
51 Ranong 14 9,715
56 Satun 78 7,518
57 Phang Nga 61 6,668
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 77 41,032
23 Tak 80 24,445
24 Phetchaburi 37 23,913
25 Kanchanaburi 26 23,312
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 75 18,528
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 1,127 85,840

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

