Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

ICUs in Chiang Mai nearly full amidst Covid-19 surge

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chiang Mai has surging Covid-19 infections, putting hospital ICUs near critical capacity. (via Pixabay)

In Chiang Mai, surging Covid-19 infections have filled ICUs and plunged the province into crisis, just days before international reopening. Doctors are warning that the province is near critical levels as it has just two hospitals that are capable of treating severe Covid-19 patients and they are reporting that their intensive care units are nearly at full capacity.

Daily infections have averaged 380 per day in the last week, and the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University has warned that new clusters are being uncovered every day. The doctor said that 5% of new infections are severe cases needing ICU facilities, but that amounts to 19 per day, and it is fast filling up ICU beds in Chiang Mai.

Another 15% of new Covid-19 patients in the province are considered to have moderate symptoms. With more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases, the 2 hospitals in the province, Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai and Nakornping, are short on ICU beds and struggling to keep up with surging infection numbers.

The Chiang Mai provincial administration is rapidly preparing community and home isolation programmes to which they will move mild and even moderate Covid-19 infections. The spiking numbers moved Chiang Mai to the province with the 8th most infections yesterday in all of Thailand and 33rd most infected since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic beginning in April.

Chiang Mai University’s Dean of the Faculty of Medicine stressed that vaccination needs to continue to keep the province safe and called for anyone who has yet to receive 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to immediately come forward and get vaccinated.

28OCT Chiang Mai daily infections

Chiang Mai daily infections

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-29 12:20
20 minutes ago, Pompies said: Seems to me that there is a move afoot to suppress the new infection numbers by denying Covid tests to people. A friend who has had the first Sinovac & awaits the AZ started feeling…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-29 13:05
Calm down, you can believe the government when they say everything is under control and ok. The normal cases, ICU cases and deaths are just peon collateral damage, and please don't worry because all of us, your big muckety-muck fatheads…
image
gummy
2021-10-29 13:08
1 minute ago, HolyCowCm said: Calm down, you can believe the government when they say everything is under control and ok. The normal cases, ICU cases and deaths are just peon collateral damage, and please don't worry because all the…
image
Pompies
2021-10-29 13:31
As an update on my earlier post. My Sinovac dosed friend is Covid positive, she was informed last night but is still waiting over 12 hours later to be told where she must go to isolate & be treated. Her…
image
Bob20
2021-10-29 13:36
5 minutes ago, Pompies said: As an update on my earlier post. My Sinovac dosed friend is Covid positive, she was informed last night but is still waiting over 12 hours later to be told where she must go to…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism17 mins ago

Tourism industry aims for improvement over Sandbox for reopening
Bangkok1 hour ago

Teenager shot at August protest in Bangkok dies after months in a coma
Education2 hours ago

University students may see time limit to complete higher education removed
Sponsored2 days ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Technology2 hours ago

Centara Hotels suffer data breach by hackers Desorden Group
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | COVID tests and insurance required for quarantine-free visitors | October 29
Tourism3 hours ago

November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Entering Thailand, Chinese/Indian tourists, Ruling coalition rumbles | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.120
Transport3 hours ago

Thailand’s used car market expected to keep growing thanks to Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

ICUs in Chiang Mai nearly full amidst Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thai government in talks to vaccinate younger children
Thailand4 hours ago

PM orders clampdown on black market Favipiravir trade following arrests
Malaysia4 hours ago

Malaysia and Singapore talk travel bubbles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Army conscript dies a day after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket taxi drivers told to be fair, safe, friendly ahead of reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

More Pfizer vaccines for children arrive in Thailand
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending