Connect with us

Phuket

New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Living Waters Phuket was launched this week, the first fully established legal structure to provide grants to projects investing in sustainable community solutions across Phuket and the surrounding islands.

A united Foundation

This one-of-a-kind and brand-new Foundation, launched as Living Waters Phuket this week, is working to combine the efforts of registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations. The new Foundation aims to provide strategic and credible aid by issuing financial grants to projects around essential relief areas, including solutions to sustainable food security, education, renewable energy and environmental issues.

The Foundation marks its official Phuket launch on November 1, 2021 with the announcement of an unparalleled financial grant for a ‘sizeable’ collaborative food donation program. The initiative consists of over 8,700 ‘Super Life Packs’ to help families in need; working together with the Phuket Red Cross, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and several government departments.

Where it all began

Shaun Stenning, CEO and founder of 5 Star Marine, and his team have been diligently running their ‘Life Bags’ food donation program for over 20 months in Phuket. Their dedication towards the most vulnerable communities across Phuket and the surrounding islands has been an essential effort, and has seen a staggering effort from their staff and volunteers, and non-stop weekly funding, sourcing, packing and delivery efforts.

They continued this relief aid throughout the Covid pandemic, and carried on despite many imposed ‘restrictions’ stopping volunteers packing;. During this time 5 Star Marine and Sutai Muay Thai solely took over packing efforts to keep the deliveries going, including targeting some of the most remote and hardest to reach areas. They also looked after Phuket’s islands utilising the fleet of 5 Star Marine speedboats.

“Phuket has needed a well thought out Foundation for a long time, and I am excited to see many more positive initiatives get the opportunity to come to fruition in the future. I founded Living Waters Phuket to carry forward the work 5 Star Marine completed during the Pandemic, providing Life Bags to over 360,000 families.”

“Now Living Waters Phuket can continue on and provide sustainable solutions to food security, education and environmental issues.”

New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities | News by ThaigerA natural extension

Living Waters Phuket was born as a natural extension to the past 20 months’ worth of relief efforts. Shaun believed it was an obvious strategic evolution of the work they’d been doing around the island. So now they’ve funded this first-of-its-kind Foundation in Phuket to provide a longer-term, sustainable and ongoing means to continue relief via funds for projects where the community needs the help most.

First-of-a-kind grant collaboration

Living Waters Phuket, together with 5 Star Marine, has granted a financial aid package for over 88,700 ‘Super Life Packs’, which contain enough staple food items to feed a family of 4 people for a whole week. This effort will include 44 tonnes of rice, along with noodles, tinned fish, and nearly 9,000 litres of cooking oil and sauces.

This financially funded project marks the largest single food bag donation to date, and the execution will be a collaborative effort between Living Waters Phuket, 5 Star Marine, the Phuket Red Cross, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and various government departments.

Sustainable support

The foundation has already been involved in supporting a sustainable farming and food production education program for the Kathu Wittaya School. This long-term initiative is designed around teaching nearly 1,000 children about producing food, with all food grown being donated to a local orphanage. This also aims to give these children the skills to be self-sufficient and take this knowledge back to their communities in the hope of a better future.

Grants are currently being awarded to community groups: Not-for-profit organisations and individuals who want to bridge a gap by finding solutions to sustainable food security, education, renewable energy and environmental issues.

The independent board of advisors at Living Waters Phuket will review each grant application objectively, fairly and impartially.

More information on Living Waters Phuket…

Shaun Stenning
TELEPHONE: +66 (0)937206221
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/livingwatersphuket
INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/livingwatersphuket/
YOUTUBE: youtube.com/channel/UC1UUvFHaT1BGZ6FQUxvE3Ow
TWITTER: twitter.com/livingwaters_th

New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-30 15:19
This is a "good news story" and great to see an Aussie at the front of it. We're so used to seeing this sort of practical help in our own country and so great t see it benefitting the people…
image
Stonker
2021-10-30 15:59
Are 5 Star Marine involved? ... I didn't notice ..... 😂
Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented over 10,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 650 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. As founder of The Thaiger, Tim now acts as the Content Manager and head-writer, whilst supervising the growth of the YouTube channel. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics27 mins ago

New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Events3 hours ago

PM Prayut says Loy Krathong Festivals will be allowed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update
Phuket5 hours ago

New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Chiang Mai Central Prison uncovers Alpha Plus Covid-19 cases
Tourism6 hours ago

Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Tourism7 hours ago

Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now
Drugs1 day ago

Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
Thailand1 day ago

PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening
Thailand1 day ago

Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending