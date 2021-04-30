Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government clamping down on illegal migrants in effort to curb Covid-19
The Thai government is coming down hard on illegal migrant workers and their employers, in an effort to curb imported cases of Covid-19. The Bangkok Post reports today that the Labour Ministry has created 6 teams to focus on the issue of illegal workers and the bosses who hire them. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the teams have been tasked with investigating and bringing offenders to justice, wherever they may be in the Kingdom.
It’s understood that thousands of migrant workers have crossed illegally into Thailand as the country finds itself in the grip of a highly-contagious third wave of Covid-19. The situation has been further exacerbated by the political turmoil in Myanmar, following the February 1 military coup.
Suchart says that last December, the government agreed to ease measures for workers from Cambodian, Laos and Myanmar, in order to allow them to work legally in Thailand. He adds that, in an attempt to help employers, officials agreed to extend Covid-19 screening and introduce a biometrics system through which workers could submit work permit applications up to June 16. He says once the period of easing ends, tougher laws will be introduced.
“We aim to strictly impose laws targeting 3 groups: employers and stakeholders who are involved with illegal migrants, migrants who enter and work in the kingdom illegally, and migrant workers who did not send information required for their work permits online by February 13 this year.”
Meanwhile, Pairoj Chotikasatien, deputy permanent secretary for labour, says that during the 2021 budget year, 647 employers – out of a total of 23,103 – were prosecuted for hiring migrant workers without the correct paperwork. 541 out of 331,689 migrant workers were also prosecuted.
The Bangkok Post reports that earlier this week, 13 Burmese migrants were arrested in the western province of Kanchanaburi, after crossing into Thailand illegally. The 7 men and 6 women were carrying bags of belongings but no travel documents when they were stopped and searched. Kanchanaburi officials say they have now caught 131 illegal migrants in 3 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID Update: 1,583 new cases, 15 deaths
1,583 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported today by the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand.
In the new wave of infections over the past month, 109 Covid-19 patients have died, many had pre-existing conditions of diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, or other chronic illnesses.
In Chon Buri, 151 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office.
More information will be reported by the Centre For Covid-19 Situation Administration at 11:30am.
SOURCE: Matichon
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
At least 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok, which is sandwiched between the trendy areas of Sukhumvit and the Chao Phraya river. The infections have been confirmed in a Facebook post from Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
The infections were found when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention carried out tests on 925 residents, using an express analysis mobile unit. According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are arranging for the patients to be transferred to field hospitals as soon as possible, while proactive testing continues in the capital.
Bangkok officials have also carried out an inspection at the Baan Thai Boutique Hotel, in the Bangkapi district, prior to it opening as a “hospitel” – a hybrid between a hospital and a hotel, where patients with mild symptoms are treated, to alleviate pressure on hospital beds. The facility, run by the Taksin Hospital, has 300 beds, a 24-hour emergency medical service, as well as rescue vans to transport patients to hospital within 15 minutes if necessary.
The Baan Thai also has x-ray machines and specialist software to allow doctors at Taksin Hospital to liaise remotely with patients and offer them timely medical advice. An online platform will enable patients to report their symptoms daily and will also track their location, record their health data, and allow them to consult with doctors through chats and video calls.
Meanwhile, a dedicated isolation centre has been created at Saphan temple in the district of Phra Khanong, while the 50 Klong Toey patients wait to be admitted to hospital. Prateep Thanakitcharoen from the National Health Commission Office says the facility will open today and be run by people from the Klong Toey community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket extends Covid entry restrictions to May 12
Phuket’s governor is extending the current Covid-19 restrictions and measures until May 12, after they were set to expire tomorrow. The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department posted the new extension on its Facebook page last night. Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, announced the order after a meeting with 14 foreign consuls and embassy representatives on Tuesday.
Following the meeting, Phuket Immigration warned that foreigners who skirted the Covid prevention measures and acted socially irresponsible, would face legal action and may even be deported.
Recently, such foreigners have been called out for not wearing face masks, with a fine of 20,000 baht being announced for those who ignore such rules. Now, those rules have been extended, including all pubs, entertainment venues and bars being forced to close until May 12.
All classes in which people physically attend at any educational institutions or language schools are against those rules. Only those arriving at an establishment for academic testing are allowed to continue to do so. Mass gatherings have also been limited to 30 people. The detailed wording on mass gatherings includes:
“Unless authorised by the competent official, or is an activity performed by a competent official, or is an activity in an area designated as a quarantine facility. Any such activities that are authorised must follow Covid protection measures.”
There is no further explanation as to what kinds of mass gatherings would be included in that category of being able to receive authorisation. Previously, the mass gathering rule was limited to 50 people.
Gambling, cockfighting, fish fighting, Thai boxing, card games, or any other kind of spectator activities are banned. Training for different sports is also prohibited as well as snorkelling and diving tours. All private kindergartens and nurseries will continue to be closed, except kindergarten boarding schools.
The checkpoint at Tha Chatchai, at the north end of the island, is closed from 11pm to 5am daily. Only ambulances, vehicles transporting essential items and medical supplies are allowed to cross during those hours, or anyone else with special permission. For those drivers who want to enter Phuket during the checkpoint’s opening hours, they must present a rapid antigen test, showing a negative result for Covid-19 that was taken within 72 hours of arriving at the checkpoint.
Drivers can also pass through if they are fully inoculated against Covid. If they have met neither requirement, they must undergo a rapid antigen Covid test- at their own expense if they are foreign- if they are arriving from these provinces…
Chiang Mai
Chon Buri
Bangkok
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Nakhon Pathom
Pathum Thani
Nonthaburi
Nakhon Ratchasima
Tak
Udon Thani
Songkhla
Suphanburi
Rayong
Khon Kaen
Sa Kaeo
Nakhon Sri Thammarat
Narathiwat
Surat Thani
For those already in Phuket who travel outside and return, the same testing requirements are in place as well as exemptions. Thai citizens do not have to pay for the test according to the order. For foreigners, the price is 500 baht, up from the previous amount of 300 baht when Thai citizens were also required to pay.
If the rapid antigen test results are positive, it is mandatory that the person immediately goes to the hospital for isolation and treatment.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Government clamping down on illegal migrants in effort to curb Covid-19
COVID Update: 1,583 new cases, 15 deaths
Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
Phuket extends Covid entry restrictions to May 12
Phuket businesses beg to allow import of private vaccines
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers
Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days
UPDATE: Covid-19 around the world
Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now “dark red” zones
YouTubers in Bali may be kicked out of Indonesia after face mask prank
Thailand joins other Southeast Asian countries with hospital bed shortages amidst Covid crisis
Historical sites in Thailand closed until May 9 for Covid-19
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths; provincial totals
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Covid UPDATE: 2,070 new infections, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok23 hours ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Bangkok23 hours ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
- Expats2 days ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules