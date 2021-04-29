image
Phuket businesses beg to allow import of private vaccines

PHOTO: Businesses beg for private vaccine importing to meet the July 1st vaccination deadline.

With the July 1 deadline for reopening to internationals travellers approaching and Covid-19 spreading rapidly, Phuket industry leaders are begging the Thai government to allow private importing of vaccines. Phuket’s sandbox plan required a 70% vaccinated resident policy, which looks unattainable, in order to allow tourism without quarantine again. With the pandemic spread across all 77 provinces now, vaccines that had been earmarked for Phuket may be rerouted to more urgent situations.

The Phuket Tourist Association understands this need but believes pushing to restart tourism to save the economy is vital also. So in response, private sector businesses are asking for approval to import vaccines on their own. Pledging to use their own budget and local administrative organisations, they await approval to proceed in vaccinating and reopening.

Tour operators, especially German and Scandinavian companies, want to resume operations in Thailand and start landing international flights in Phuket again, according to the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter. They insist it’s imperative to hold true to its announcement and show the world that Thailand is reliable for tourism again.

The Phuket Tourism Council, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Phuket Industries, have all banded together with private companies and local government to support privatized vaccines. The Phuket Tourism Council said businesses had asked permission since January without approval, but many regions had already set aside funds to purchase vaccines, and even made contact with some foreign vaccine makers.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed yesterday to open the gates to the private sector helping the government to purchase, import, and distribute vaccines to the people of Thailand, and businesses in Phuket are pleading to allow them to vaccinate on their own so the 200,000 vaccines already administered aren’t in vain. With Sinovac and AstraZeneca currently available for import, and Johnson & Johnson recently gaining approval, plus Siam Bioscience producing the AstraZeneca vaccine here in Thailand, many criticize the government’s slow progress in vaccinating the population. Calls are growing to allow private importing, and Phuket businesses are ready to take up the charge.

SOURCE: Phuket News

 

Thailand

Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Pubic Health Minister)

An international vaccine passport, certifying Covid-19 immunisation, will be an official travel document for those travelling overseas, according to an order by the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department.

A copy of the vaccine passport along with an order outlining the issuing process, both approved by the department’s director general Opas Karnkawinpong, were published in the Royal Gazette, making it official.

Vaccines must be registered in Thailand or certified by the World Health Organisation, according to the order. Authorised disease control officials must sign the passport to validate the vaccination.

Each traveller must have their own vaccine passport. Children under the age of 7 must have a signature of parent on their passports.
Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers | News by Thaiger Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers | News by Thaiger

 

Thailand

Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

Photo via Qui Hotel

Quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas will now go back to the original 14 day period (which ends up being 15 to 16 days). The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the quarantine extension this afternoon, saying those who obtained their Certificate of Entry prior to May 1, and arrive in Thailand before May 6, will still be able to quarantine under the shortened 10 day quarantine, or just 7 days if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Even though the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are local transmissions rather than from international arrivals, the mutated strains of the virus reported in other countries still pose a risk, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“The variant strains in Asia and other countries still pose a risk.”

Those who stay at Alternative State Quarantine facilities will now need to stay in their rooms and cannot go to other areas of the hotel, as they had been allowed to in the past. Travellers will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests during their stay.

“These measures are meant to reduce the risk of local transmission of the new variants.”

Earlier this month, when most of the cases were concentrated in Bangkok, primarily in the Thong Lor nightlife district, Thai health officials said the B117 variant of Covid-19 was linked to some of the clusters. The mutated strain is more contagious than the original.

All arrivals who hold a Certificate of Entry issued on or after May 1 are required to undergo the 14 day quarantine.

Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days | News by Thaiger

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Covid-19 around the world

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

The Covid-19 situation around the world is seeing some nations attempt to return to a new normal as vaccines are rolled out, but some countries, notably India, are seeing the worst of the virus. As India’s death toll reached over 200,000 yesterday, hospitals are running out of oxygen and basic medical equipment. A Covid virus variant has hit the South Asian nation, which appears to be fuelling the recent wave and spreading across more than 12 other countries. India has now reported 18,376,524 infections since the pandemic began.

The World Health Organisation has stopped short of saying the Indian variant is more transmissible, deadly or resistant to current vaccines. And, the co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a vaccine, says the jab works against the Indian variant.

“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident.”

But limited supplies has pushed India to the forefront of the Covid fight, with 360,000 new infections reported yesterday, breaking the global record and more than 3,000 deaths.

In contrast the US, which has a total of 32,983,695 infections, and the UK (4,411,797) are slowly loosening up on restrictions with hopes of life getting back to somewhat normal. The Dutch recently celebrated the end of curfews and the reopening of cafe terraces. Italy, Switzerland, and Portugal have also rolled back regulations, despite their governments rushing to roll out much-needed vaccines. France is hoping to follow the recent trends by easing restrictions this month, but it is still battling those who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals. France has reported a total of 5,565,852 infections since the pandemic began.

The Games are scheduled to start on July 23, but organisers say they won’t decide until June, how many spectators, if any at all, would be allowed to attend the Games. The chief recently stated that having venues full of fans, right now, would be very difficult.

The virus has now killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide with Europe being affected the most.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

