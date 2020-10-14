9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
9 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine in the past 24 hours. All were reported as asymptomatic and from those travelling back from India, Japan, South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand now reports a total of 3,652 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths. 3,457 people have recovered and 136 people are being treated in hospitals. Here’s some more details about the cases announced today…
- 3 army engineers from South Sudan, ages 27, 35 and 36, tested positive for Covid-19. They arrived on Monday and were quarantined in Chon Buri when they tested positive for the virus. They were admitted to the Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.
- 3 people travelling from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid-19. 2 were Thai women, a 26 year old flight attendant and a 39 year old masseuse, who returned to Thailand last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days after their arrival. They were quarantined and treated in Chon Buri. The other case from the UAE is a 31 year old American boxing coach who arrived last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days later. He was quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- 2 people travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19. The Indian women, 25 and 55 years old, have family in Thailand. They arrived on September 30 and tested positive 12 days later. They were quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- A 50 year old Thai woman travelling from Japan tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 7 and tested positive 3 days later. She was quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
The experimental Covid-19 vaccine by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is planned to be manufactured and supplied in Thailand. If the vaccine is successful, it will be available to the Thai population by mid-2021. A Covid-19 vaccine is seen as a lifeline to save Thailand’s crippled tourism dependant economy as many have said borders will not fully reopen until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available.
AstraZeneca is working with Oxford University in the United Kingdom to make the vaccine globally available, the British Embassy in Bangkok said in a news release. Siam Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine in Thailand.
“Covid-19 is an unprecedented global threat. No one is safe until we are all safe.”
Thailand could be the first country in Southeast Asia to successfully manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine. The goal is to have the first round of vaccines ready by the middle of next year, according to chairperson of Siam Bioscience, Satitpong Sukvimol.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the government supports the distribution to neighbouring countries once the vaccine is ready.
The news release did not specify the costs involved with the vaccine, but back in July, the Thai government announced it was setting aside 600 million baht to purchase supplies for the Oxford vaccine.
AstraZeneca paused the Covid-19 vaccine trails last month after a participant fell ill. The company says the decision was a voluntary and standard procedure.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | British Embassy Bangkok
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 Covid vaccine trials halted in phase 3 over safety concerns
After Johnson & Johnson paused phase 3 of its Covid vaccine trials due to safety concerns, a second pharmaceutical company has followed suit. Eli Lilly has halted phase 3 trials of a lab-produced antibody treatment, 24 hours after the Johnson & Johnson decision. The Bangkok Post reports that an unspecified incident led Eli Lilly to call a temporary halt to the trials. The day before, Johnson & Johnson paused its phase 3 trials after a participant fell ill. A spokesperson for J&J says the hiatus is temporary.
The 2 delays follow a similar incident with phase 3 trials of a vaccine being jointly worked on by Oxford University and Astra Zeneca, which was briefly delayed last month due to an unexplained illness in one participant. Trials of that vaccine have now resumed globally, with the exception of the US, for reasons unknown. Such snags are par for the course in the final phase testing of vaccine development, particularly as the number of participants is increased significantly to see if very rare side-effects are presented.
A spokesperson for Eli Lilly says the company backs the Data Safety and Monitoring Board in calling a temporary halt to phase 3 trials.
“Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study.”
Eli Lilly’s trial began in August, aimed at recruiting 10,000 participants, across 50 sites, including the US, Denmark and Singapore, using a lab-produced antibody treatment, similar to that developed by Regeneron and used to treat US President Donald Trump recently. Eli Lilly has not given any further information about the safety concern which has paused phase 3.
Meanwhile, a J&J spokesman says such breaks are to be expected in large-scale trials and that reported illnesses or side-effects may be unrelated to the vaccine.
“It’s not at all unusual for unexpected illnesses in large studies over their duration. In some cases, serious adverse events may have something or nothing to do with the drug or vaccine being investigated.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 exposure doesn’t mean immunity, reinfections could be worse, study finds
Exposure to Covid-19 may not make a person immune to future infections, and actually a second infection of the coronavirus could be more severe than the first, according to a recent study published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
After catching a virus like the chicken pox, or after getting a vaccine, the body produces antibodies to fight against the virus, making the person immune to future infections. Some diseases confer lifelong immunity. It’s still unclear how long Covid-19 antibodies last, but research shows some people, in rare cases, get infected with Covid-19 a second time.
The study noted a case where a 25 year old American man from Nevada was infected with 2 different variants of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, within a 48-day time frame. The man’s second infection of the coronavirus was more severe and he needed to be hospitalised with oxygen support.
Lead study author from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, Mark Pandori, says more research needs to be done on the reinfections, especially since there still isn’t an effective vaccine.
“We need more research to understand how long immunity may last for people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and why some of these second infections, while rare, are presenting as more severe.”
Reinfections are rare, with just a few confirmed cases out of tens of millions of Covid-19 cases around the world. Since coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, it’s unclear if some cases are actually reinfections.
Professor from Yale University’s Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Development Biology, Akiko Iwasaka, says the findings are “key to understanding which vaccines are capable of crossing that threshold to confer individual and herd immunity.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
Police stop protesters as they march towards Government House in Bangkok – PHOTOS
New budget in the works for emergency services after “insufficient” funds complaint
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Royalists take over the protest route to make way for Royal motorcade
9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
“Elevated risk of unrest” after 21 activist arrests, UN department says
Digital Economy Ministry dismisses “fake news” that mobile phones cause cancer
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
Royalist hospital director threatened with fake gun
Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Chiang Mai tourism slowdown takes a toll on local businesses
2 Covid vaccine trials halted in phase 3 over safety concerns
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Is it time for Thailand to restart its tourist industry? – SURVEY
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Trending
- Food Scene7 hours ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Events1 day ago
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
- Economy3 days ago
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
- Politics3 days ago
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
- Phuket2 days ago
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
- Thailand3 days ago
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
Betty Wong
October 14, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Has this photo been tampered with? Four foreigners with out masks inside the airport.
Glenn
October 14, 2020 at 3:38 pm
you, specifically you in thailand reading this must, now be locked up for 2 weeks – no questions, no choice – you are a danger to society.
Why? What!?
You are infected and must be locked in quarantine immediately!
But I’m not sick! I’m fine…
NO, you are infected and asymptomatic, and are dangerous. GET IN THE VAN NOW!
Same logic as what’s used on the ‘returnees’. Same ‘proofs’.
This is NOT about a virus, this is about power and control.
joe
October 14, 2020 at 4:08 pm
THAI ARE MILITARY COUNTRY ONLY
IF NOT SINTOMS
IT S MEAN NOT DANGEROUS
DOCTORS IN THAILAND AND ALSO IN THE WORLD NEED BACK TO SCHOOL
NO ONE HAVE KNOWLEDGE ………TERRIBLE
DOCTOR JOE.
IF NEED CONSULTING I WILL BE HAPPY TO GIVE IT
Issan John
October 14, 2020 at 4:24 pm
… umm … yes, it’s about “control” – controlling the spread of the virus so Thailand doesn’t end up in the same state as the West where it’s out of control … despite the controls.
… and if you haven’t got it yet, 80% of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic so while they’re not “sick”, they’re infected and contagious.
It’s not about “power and control” but about protecting people.
Alternatively, of course, the government could use it’s “power and control” in a Western way, and close the bars, restaurants, schools, unis, gyms, dentists, etc, etc, and ban weddings, wakes, etc, etc … now I wonder which most people would prefer …
JM McGreggor
October 14, 2020 at 4:27 pm
I wonder if the number of virus cases found each day in Thai quarantine would go down if Thai returnees had a Covid19 test before flying? As it stands today all they require is a ‘fit to fly certificate’ which is obtained by a video call to Thai embassy in the relative country. A fit to fly certificate does not include a Covid 19 test. By contrast all westerners flying these days must have a Covid19 test, a fit to fly certificate from a recognised body, plus a COE and health insurance. Considering the vast number of Covid 19 virus cases in all countries, the chances of sitting next to an infected passenger, regardless of nationality, is quite high.