Thailand video news | Missing British Teen found smuggling, DJ found murdered, Naked farang escapes hospital

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
In today’s video, we talk about a naked foreigner causing chaos in Pattaya after escaping from a hospital, the suspicious death of an Indian tourist on Koh Samet, and a missing British teen who turned up arrested in Georgia for drug smuggling. We also cover the tragic discovery of DJ Tete’s body in Kanchanaburi, a deadly wild elephant attack in Uthai Thani, and a teen-led sex trafficking ring busted in Bangkok. Plus, we dive into rising Thai-Cambodian cultural tensions, Malaysian tourists caught street racing in Hatyai, deadly flash floods in northern Vietnam, and a major political shift in the Philippines as Duterte allies sweep the Senate elections.

Naked Foreigner Causes Chaos After Escaping Hospital in Pattaya

In the early hours of 18 May, a naked foreign man, around 40 years old, escaped from a hospital and caused chaos in Pattaya’s Naklua area. Witnesses reported him shouting incoherently and damaging property with a chair and large stone. Police and rescue workers struggled to subdue him as he threw objects and resisted arrest. The man had already broken free from custody once before being finally restrained after 30 minutes. He was taken to Banglamung Police Station to calm down. His identity, condition, and reasons for hospitalisation remain unknown. No injuries were reported, and police are still investigating.

Indian Tourist Found Dead on Koh Samet with Head Bound in Bag

On 17 May, locals discovered the decomposed body of 49-year-old Indian tourist Mr. Kakumanu among rocks near Ao Som on Koh Samet. Someone had bound his head with a black plastic bag secured by a luggage strap, raising police suspicions. Authorities believe the body washed ashore after about two days in the water. He carried no identification, though resort staff had already reported him missing. Forensic teams examined the scene, and investigators continue to search for more clues.

Missing British Teen Found Arrested in Georgia on Drug Charges

Bella May Culley, an 18-year-old from the UK thought missing in Thailand, was found arrested in Georgia, 4,000 miles away. Authorities caught her at Tbilisi Airport allegedly attempting to smuggle 14kg of cannabis and hashish, facing up to 20 years or life in prison. Her family, who had been searching in Thailand, were devastated by the revelation. Bella had travelled through the Philippines and Thailand before disappearing, with her last message sent on 3 May. Her sudden arrest has turned a feared disappearance into a serious legal crisis abroad.

Body of Abducted DJ Tete Found in Kanchanaburi

DJ Tete, a 33-year-old Thai man, disappeared on 14 May in Kanchanaburi. On 18 May, authorities found his body in a remote area, dressed in the same clothes he wore on the day he went missing. Police questioned two suspects who denied involvement, and forensic teams are examining their vehicle. Investigators discovered car parts and tyres near the location of his last phone signal. CCTV footage captured the abduction. DJ Tete’s father traveled 12 hours to file a missing person report. Police and forensic teams now intensify the investigation.

Man Killed by Wild Elephant After Late-Night Frog Hunt

On 18 May in Uthai Thani, a wild elephant killed 59-year-old Chalo while he hunted frogs alone at night. Authorities found his body near a drainage ditch along with his overturned motorbike and fresh elephant tracks. His wife said he had gone out again at 2am after an earlier unsuccessful trip. Officials believe his headlamp startled the elephant, triggering the fatal charge. Local authorities now support the grieving family as human-wildlife conflicts continue to rise in the area.

Thai Police Bust Teen-Led Sex Trafficking Operation in Bangkok Hotel

On 17 May, police arrested two 18-year-olds at a Bangkok hotel during a sting operation targeting a teen-led sex trafficking ring. The suspects arranged sexual services through the Line app and collected a 1,000 baht commission per transaction. Undercover officers posed as clients and used marked bills to confirm the illegal exchange. Officers found the suspects preparing to provide services in the hotel room. Both suspects confessed during questioning. Police charged them with procuring individuals for prostitution and promoting immoral acts. The case raises concerns about youth involvement in trafficking networks across Thailand.

Thai-Cambodian Border Tensions Spark Culture Clash Online

Thai-Cambodian tensions are escalating beyond the military realm, spilling into entertainment and fashion. A border incident in February, involving Cambodian troops singing their anthem at a disputed temple in Surin, led to political backlash after Thailand’s Defence Minister ordered a troop withdrawal, citing an MoU. Nationalists accused him of favouring Cambodia. Cambodian actress Yem Sreypich and Miss World Cambodia Julia Russell sparked online outrage by claiming that Thai traditional costumes in a film and pageant copied Khmer designs.
Thai netizens responded with calls to boycott and defend cultural heritage, fuelling nationalistic sentiment online.

Ten Malaysian Tourists Fined for Street Racing in Hatyai

Ten Malaysian tourists—six men and four women aged 21 to 37—raced illegally near Hatyai’s Greenway Bazaar in the early hours of Friday. Thai police tracked them using CCTV footage as they drove six modified Malaysian-registered cars. All suspects admitted guilt and paid a 5,000 baht fine each before police released them. The operation followed resident complaints about dangerous driving, prompting swift action.

Flash Floods Devastate Northern Vietnam, Leave Four Dead

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck northern Vietnam’s Bac Kan Province on May 11–12, killing four people and leaving one missing. The floods hit Ba Be district’s Tan Luot and Yen Duong communes, sweeping away homes, shops, and crops. A separate landslide on May 16 in Lai Chau Province killed five at a hydropower site. Rescue teams are searching for missing victims as the region remains under alert, with over 200 mm of rainfall recorded in some areas. Authorities warn of continued rain and heightened risk of further flash floods and landslides.

Marcos Suffers Setback as Duterte Allies Dominate Philippine Senate Race

The May 12 Philippine Senate election dealt a political blow to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as several allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte and two liberal opposition candidates won key seats. Vice President Sara Duterte, facing impeachment, saw her influence rise with five endorsed candidates elected. The results suggest public discontent with Marcos’s administration and signal growing support for Sara ahead of her Senate trial. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Duterte, detained by the ICC for alleged human rights crimes, won re-election as Davao mayor. The political rift between Marcos and the Dutertes continues to shape the country’s turbulent leadership landscape.

