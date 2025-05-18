Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

Police apprehended two 18 year olds at a well-known hotel in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district on May 17 at 9.30pm. The suspects were accused of engaging in sex trafficking activities, receiving a commission of 1,000 baht for each transaction. The arrest followed a sting operation coordinated by the police.

The suspects, identified as A and B, were caught in room 107, where they confessed to being involved in activities facilitating prostitution. They were charged with procuring peoplefor sexual activities, enticing or accompanying them for indecent purposes, and involvement in prostitution, whether the individuals consented or not.

The operation began when undercover officers received a tip-off about suspect A’s involvement in organising illicit sexual services. The services were being marketed through the Line application.

The police planned a sting operation with two undercover agents, who negotiated the purchase of sexual services for 800 baht (US$23) each, plus a procurement fee of 1,000 baht (US$30). This total amount was to be paid to the suspects, who would then distribute the service fee among the involved people.

The transaction was meticulously documented, with serial numbers of the banknotes used in the sting being recorded for evidence. At the agreed time, the undercover agents met suspect A, who had arranged for two suspects to provide the services.

Upon payment, evidence was gathered, including photographs sent to the police team, confirming the suspect’s involvement in arranging the services.

Upon entering the hotel room, police found suspect A and B undressed and preparing to provide services to the undercover agents. During a search, the police discovered two 1,000 baht notes in a money pouch and another 1,000 baht note on suspect A. Both suspects confessed to the charges against them.

Suspect A was charged with facilitating prostitution, enticing or accompanying people for immoral purposes, and procuring people for prostitution, regardless of their consent.

Suspect B faced charges related to assembling in a place of prostitution for personal or others’ benefit. They were both taken to the Nang Loeng Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.