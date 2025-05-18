DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi

Forensic officers are conducting an investigation following the discovery of DJ Tete’s body, who was abducted earlier.

Warapong Khunsrijaturong, a 33 year old man also known as DJ Tete, was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified people. The incident occurred around 3.53am on May 14 in Pruksa Kan 5 Village, Soi 7, Tha Makham subdistrict, Mueang district, Kanchanaburi province.

The police have questioned two suspects related to the case, both of whom denied involvement and refused to provide any statements. Their vehicle was taken for a thorough examination.

Yesterday, May 17, investigators traced the last known phone signal to a remote area behind a golf course, where they found evidence, including four 15-inch car tyres from a Suzuki Swift concealed in the woods. Other car parts were discovered, but it remains unclear which parts of the vehicle they belong to.

Today, May 18, reporters confirmed the discovery of DJ Tete’s body in Wang Dong subdistrict, Mueang district, Kanchanaburi. He was found wearing clothes similar to those on the day of his disappearance.

The body is awaiting official identification by the police. The commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7 and forensic officers have arrived at the scene, with further updates expected.

Related reports highlighted the stress of the suspects, one of whom damaged a journalist’s camera. DJ Tete’s father drove for 12 hours to file a report, hoping for his son’s safe return. CCTV footage captured the abduction, raising concerns for DJ Tete’s life and prompting pleas for his release.

In similar news, a 54 year old woman was found deceased in a pond in Udon Thani, following reports that she had been upset over her children preventing her from working.

The discovery was made around 7.30pm on May 12, after Police Lieutenant Songphop Kamjai, Deputy Inspector of Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, received a drowning report.