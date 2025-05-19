Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

Indo-Pacific leopard sharks Targeted in Thailand's ambitious rewilding programme

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket
Leopard sharks | photo via StAR Project/Phuket News

Thailand has launched its first endangered shark rewilding initiative in Phuket, targeting the restoration of the Indo-Pacific leopard shark’s population. This effort is a collaborative venture involving government bodies, conservation groups, and international partners, marking a significant milestone in the country’s marine conservation efforts.

The StAR Project Thailand (Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery), introduced on May 16, is spearheaded by ReShark, an international coalition dedicated to reviving threatened shark and ray populations worldwide.

The project, which began in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, in 2022, progresses with Thailand’s recognition of the leopard shark as a protected species.

Dr Mark Erdmann of the ReShark Council praised the Thai government’s dedication to leopard shark conservation and the rapid implementation by StAR Project Thailand partners, highlighting the collaborative spirit as a positive indicator for the project’s future success.

The project involves Thai government agencies, including the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and the Department of Fisheries (DoF), working alongside private and conservation entities like Aquaria Phuket and WildAid.

Leopard sharks bred in captivity | Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

According to Pinsak Suraswadi, DMCR Director-General, leopard sharks are crucial to coral reef ecosystems and popular with scuba divers. This initiative not only safeguards a key marine species but also reinforces Thailand’s commitment to biodiversity and sustainable tourism.

The initiative commenced with the transfer of nine juvenile leopard sharks, bred at Aquaria Phuket, to a sea pen at Maiton Island Resort for acclimatisation before their release. The site mimics natural conditions to prepare them for the wild.

Compounding efforts

This launch builds on past projects like Spot the Leopard Shark ‒ Thailand, a citizen science initiative that has collected over 1,300 images since 2013 to monitor shark populations. Metavee Chuangcharoendee of WildAid emphasised the need for innovative solutions like rewilding to combat threats like overfishing and habitat loss.

The Indo-Pacific leopard shark is classified as ‘Endangered’ on the IUCN Red List and Thailand’s Red Data list, making its recovery vital for ecological balance and diving tourism. A Population Viability Analysis is underway to guide future conservation efforts, supported by genetic testing confirming the suitability of the juveniles for reintroduction.

At Maiton Resort, caretakers are encouraging natural foraging behaviours by scattering food in the sea pen. Each shark currently consumes four to five kilogrammes of shellfish daily. Once released, they will be equipped with tracking devices to monitor their survival.

Photo via PR Phuket/Phuket News

The next phase will involve tagging the sharks and determining optimal release sites. Agencies are working with partners to enhance monitoring systems and explore programme expansion into areas like the Gulf of Thailand.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, DNP Director-General, highlighted the initiative as a model for integrating science, policy, and community collaboration to protect marine life. Bancha Sukkaew, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, reiterated the commitment to sustainable rewilding practices under Thailand’s National Plan of Action for Sharks.

With the StAR Project Thailand now over 60% complete, it aims to serve as a model for future marine conservation efforts, contributing to global ocean sustainability and species recovery goals, reported Phuket News.

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

