Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

Monday, May 19, 2025
Police have apprehended a 69 year old man, Patipol, for allegedly attacking his sister with a machete in a severe inheritance dispute. The incident occurred nearly a decade ago in Chumphon province, and Patipol had since evaded capture by working as a fisherman in the sea near Chon Buri.

The arrest was carried out on May 19 following the orders of Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap. Police Colonel Phatrawut Onchuay and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sarit Chamnikrai apprehended Patipol at the Ko Chik pier in Khlung district, Chanthaburi province. The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Chumphon Provincial Court, warrant number 236/2556, dated September 30, 2013.

Patipol faces charges of attempted murder with premeditation and carrying a weapon (a machete) in public without a valid reason.

The crime took place on September 27, 2013, when Patipol attacked his sister by striking her head three to four times with a machete, leaving her critically injured. The attack stemmed from an ongoing conflict regarding an inheritance, which had been a longstanding issue between the siblings.

Following the assault, Patipol fled the scene, prompting local police in Chumphon to gather evidence and request an arrest warrant, reported KhaoSod.

Over the years, investigative efforts revealed that Patipol had been hiding on Ko Chik in Chanthaburi, where he worked as a fisherman for more than 10 years. Upon his arrest, Patipol confessed to the crime and was subsequently transferred to the Chumphon police station to face legal proceedings.

In similar news, a 43 year old man was captured at a hospital in Kho Hong subdistrict, Hat Yai district, Songkhla, after successfully avoiding a life sentence for more than 11 years.

The arrest followed a warrant issued by Thung Song Provincial Court on December 17, 2014, related to an offense committed on January 6, 2005, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

