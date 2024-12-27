Thailand video news | British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya, Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: 11:37, 27 December 2024| Updated: 11:37, 27 December 2024
176 2 minutes read
Thailand video news | British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya, Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

Today we’ll be talking about the tragic death of a Thai influencer in a drinking challenge, a baby gorilla smuggling plot foiled by authorities, and a little later leaders in South Korea, Cambodia, and Taiwan all facing dire legal challenges.

Advertisements

British Woman Arrested for Drunken Hotel Incident in Pattaya

A British holidaymaker’s Christmas took a wild turn after an alleged drunken incident at a hotel in Pattaya. The woman reportedly caused a scene by engaging in inappropriate behavior with her partner in the lobby, leading to property damage when a glass table shattered. She was later arrested after an altercation with the police. The incident has gained attention online as hotel staff pursue compensation for damages. This story highlights the importance of respecting local laws and property when abroad.

Dutchman Injured in Poolside Fall in Pattaya

An 85-year-old Dutchman suffered a serious head injury after a poolside accident in Pattaya. Rescuers found him unconscious, and he was rushed to the hospital after receiving CPR. Initial reports suggest he may have slipped on the stairs leading to the pool. This incident serves as a reminder to prioritize safety, especially for older adults during holiday festivities.

Related news

Thai Influencer Dies in Alcohol Challenge for Cash

Popular Thai influencer Bank Leicester tragically passed away after consuming excessive alcohol in exchange for money. Known for his rapping and unique approach to selling garlands, Bank had inspired many with his story of overcoming adversity. His death underscores the dangers of online challenges and the extreme pressures influencers face. #InfluencerLife #SocialMediaRisks #ThailandNews #OnlineChallenges

Teenager Stabs Senior Student at Tourist Spot in Thailand

A violent altercation at a tourist spot in Nakhon Si Thammarat saw a schoolgirl stab an older student with a folding knife. The victim is recovering, while authorities handle the case under juvenile laws. The school and police are working together to ensure safety and prevent future conflicts.

Baby Gorilla Smuggling Plot to Thailand Foiled in Turkey

Turkish customs intercepted a baby gorilla hidden in a shipment of rabbits bound for Thailand. Thai authorities are investigating a Nakhon Pathom-based company linked to the shipment. This case highlights the ongoing threat of wildlife trafficking and the need for stricter enforcement of international laws.

Advertisements

Thai Hospital Urgently Appeals for Blood Donations

Maharaj Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima is seeking 400 units of blood to prepare for the high-risk New Year period. With daily emergency calls surging, the hospital has mobilized medical teams and resources but faces a critical blood shortage. Your donation can save lives during this busy holiday season. #BloodDonation

South Korea’s Acting President Faces Impeachment Motion

South Korea’s political crisis deepens as lawmakers move to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo. Accused of blocking opposition-backed bills and delaying key decisions, Han faces mounting pressure as the Constitutional Court deliberates on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. The drama highlights the nation’s escalating political tension.

Cambodian Opposition Leader Jailed for Corruption

Cambodian opposition leader Sun Chanthy has been sentenced to two years in jail for inciting disorder, drawing criticism for suppressing political opponents. Known for challenging the status quo, Sun’s case reflects ongoing struggles for democracy and freedom in Cambodia.

Japan to Transfer $3 Billion in Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

Japan is providing $3 billion to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, continuing its robust support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. This contribution, part of Japan’s $12 billion aid, aims to address social and humanitarian needs while deepening ties between the nations.

Taiwanese Ex-Presidential Candidate Charged with Corruption

Former Taiwanese presidential candidate Ko Wen-je has been indicted on corruption charges, including accepting bribes during his tenure as Taipei mayor. Known for his third-party appeal, Ko’s arrest raises questions about political suppression and accountability in Taiwan.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

58 minutes ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

59 minutes ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

1 hour ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

1 hour ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

1 hour ago
Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year Bangkok News

Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

1 hour ago
Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers Thailand News

Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

2 hours ago
Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case Bangkok News

Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

2 hours ago
Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead Road deaths

Bangkok to Loei bus crash in Chum Phae leaves one dead

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts child welfare benefits to 1,000 baht monthly Bangkok News

Thailand boosts child welfare benefits to 1,000 baht monthly

2 hours ago
Man suffers electric shock during power line theft near police station Crime News

Man suffers electric shock during power line theft near police station

2 hours ago
Elephant rampage devastates village in Chanthaburi province Thailand News

Elephant rampage devastates village in Chanthaburi province

2 hours ago
Top official inspects Phuket’s safety amid landslide scandal Phuket News

Top official inspects Phuket’s safety amid landslide scandal

3 hours ago
Cyber theft in Udon Thani drains 2.4 million baht from firm Crime News

Cyber theft in Udon Thani drains 2.4 million baht from firm

3 hours ago
Police vehicle attacked in Yala, one officer killed Crime News

Police vehicle attacked in Yala, one officer killed

3 hours ago
Young man dies in big bike and pickup collision near sugarcane field Road deaths

Young man dies in big bike and pickup collision near sugarcane field

3 hours ago
Holiday mayhem: Govt unveils free tolls plan for New Year&#8217;s Eve Politics News

Holiday mayhem: Govt unveils free tolls plan for New Year’s Eve

3 hours ago
Bangkok and northeast Thailand to see rain and cooler temperatures Thailand News

Bangkok and northeast Thailand to see rain and cooler temperatures

3 hours ago
Young man dies in motorbike crash on Chon Buri motorway Road deaths

Young man dies in motorbike crash on Chon Buri motorway

4 hours ago
Winning numbers: Villagers seek lottery luck from Phayao anthill Northern Thailand News

Winning numbers: Villagers seek lottery luck from Phayao anthill

4 hours ago
Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool Crime News

Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool

19 hours ago
Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack Crime News

Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack

20 hours ago
Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand Central Thailand News

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

20 hours ago
SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs Bangkok News

SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

20 hours ago
Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

21 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

Published: 11:28, 27 December 2024
Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

Bangkok pawnshops cut interest rates by 20% for new year

Published: 11:28, 27 December 2024
Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

Thailand to impose stricter penalties for drunk drivers

Published: 11:19, 27 December 2024
Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

Thai actor DJ Man freed after acquittal in Forex-3D fraud case

Published: 11:12, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close