South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:02, 26 December 2024| Updated: 15:02, 26 December 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking incident unfolded recently at a popular tourist spot in Nakhon Si Thammarat province when a third-year secondary school girl attacked a fifth-year student with a folding knife. The incident took place at Ban Wang Yao, Thon Hong subdistrict, Phrom Khiri district, on Christmas Eve, leaving the older student injured and raising concerns about youth violence.

The head of Phrom Khiri Police Station, Veerasak Srithong, confirmed that the fifth-year student is in a stable condition but is still under medical care at the hospital. The younger student responsible for the attack is now under the supervision of her parents and school authorities. An investigation is underway, following the procedures designed for handling cases involving minors, ensuring the process is thorough and sensitive to the needs of all parties involved.

The mother of the injured student has expressed her intention to pursue legal action, stating firmly her desire for justice.

Police are handling the situation with care, given the involvement of a minor. The legal proceedings will adhere strictly to juvenile laws, aiming to minimise any potential negative impacts on the students involved. Meanwhile, the school has implemented measures to prevent further conflicts among the students’ peer groups. Teachers and administrative staff are closely monitoring the situation to maintain peace and understanding.

Witnesses to the incident reported seeing a large group of 40 to 50 students at the tourist site, their chatter and laughter characteristic of young people enjoying an outing. However, the mood drastically shifted when the altercation occurred, resulting in panic and disorder as students scattered in response to the commotion.

“There was a lot of noise, typical of teenagers having fun, then suddenly there was shouting, and we realised something serious had happened.”

School action

Teachers from the school noted that the incident took place far from the school’s premises and was not directly related to school activities. Nonetheless, upon learning about the event, educators from both the third and fifth-year classes have been proactive. They are collaborating with parents, local police, and students to address the issue, striving to prevent it from escalating further, reported KhaoSod.

Efforts are being made to gather information from student groups and find constructive solutions. The focus remains on ensuring a safe environment for all students, fostering understanding and resolving the conflict amicably.

“Our priority is to support the students and prevent any future incidents. We must work together with all parties involved.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

