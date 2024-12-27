SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is poised to take over the high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao airports if the current contractor falls short. This project, delayed for five years, is currently managed by Asia Era One, a joint venture involving CP Group. SRT’s governor, Veeris Ammarapala, expressed readiness to assume control should the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECP) recommend this course of action.

Concerns over the prolonged delay were discussed in a recent EECP meeting. Veeris stated that if the government decides to transfer the project to the SRT, it will be supported by the state agency’s ability to handle the 120-billion-baht (US$3.5 billion) investment, as it is backed by the government. A decision is anticipated by the end of January.

“SRT won’t face issues with the project’s financial demands because of its government backing.”

In the event of a takeover, existing contracts with Asia Era One will be nullified, and an investigation will be initiated to identify the cause behind the five-year delay. Veeris assured that this change of hands would not lead to further delays since construction could proceed using the current plans.

The SRT plans to operate the rail link under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model or possibly through its subsidiary, SRT Electrified Train Co Ltd, which currently manages the Red Line commuter service. Veeris also promised swift action to address the construction holdups between Bang Sue and Don Mueang.

In a separate development, the government’s Land Traffic System Regulation committee has given the green light to extend the Yellow Line monorail from Lat Phrao to Ratchayothin, linking it with the BTS Green Line and MRT Blue Line. This was disclosed by Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit following a committee meeting on December 23, reported Bangkok Post.

The Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) originally proposed the 2.6-kilometre extension, which was shelved last October due to limited interest. Additionally, the committee approved a modification to the Red Line’s extension to Mahachai in Samut Sakhon, altering its starting point from Hua Lamphong to Wongwian Yai.

