Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 18:01, 26 December 2024| Updated: 18:01, 26 December 2024
560 1 minute read
Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

An 85 year old Dutchman’s Christmas turned into a near-tragedy when he was rushed to hospital after a harrowing poolside incident at a Pattaya condominium.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received an urgent report yesterday at 2pm about a foreign man who had nearly drowned at a condo on Soi Yen Sabai. Rescuers raced to the scene to find the unconscious man, later identified as Hermann from the Netherlands, with a serious head injury.

Advertisements

Friends and hotel staff were desperately performing CPR, but the victim remained unresponsive. Rescue teams deployed an automatic CPR machine before rushing him to the hospital.

Praiwas, a 58 year old condo employee, recalled the moment he realised something was wrong.

Related news

“I was working on the upper floor when I heard cries for help. I rushed down and immediately called the rescue team.”

Initial investigations suggest Hermann may have slipped on the stairs leading to the pool, hitting his head on the pool’s edge before falling into the water. However, the exact cause of his head injury remains unclear. Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened.

This incident underscores the importance of poolside safety, especially for older adults and during bustling holiday periods. Rescue teams, local police, and witnesses acted swiftly, but the near tragedy is a sobering reminder of how quickly accidents can unfold.

Advertisements

Hermann’s current condition has not been disclosed, leaving family and friends hoping for good news as he recovers, reported The Pattaya News.

Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In related news, a village in Si Racha, Chon Buri witnessed a terrifying life-threatening ordeal when a young Thai girl found herself stuck in a swimming pool drainage pipe.

In other news, the search for missing South African teacher Angelique Tong has ended in tragedy after her body was discovered following a swimming pool-related incident.

Latest Thailand News
Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool Crime News

Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool

6 hours ago
Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack Crime News

Surat Thani resident uncovers 14k meth pills in fertilizer sack

6 hours ago
Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand Central Thailand News

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

7 hours ago
SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs Bangkok News

SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

7 hours ago
Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

7 hours ago
Phetchabun family&#8217;s loss turns into gift of life for four Central Thailand News

Phetchabun family’s loss turns into gift of life for four

8 hours ago
20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami Environment News

20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami

8 hours ago
Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok Best Bites

Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok

8 hours ago
South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot Crime News

South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot

9 hours ago
Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole Northern Thailand News

Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole

9 hours ago
Pattaya mobilises over 400 officers to ensure festive safety Crime News

Pattaya mobilises over 400 officers to ensure festive safety

9 hours ago
South Korean gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya luxury condo Crime News

South Korean gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya luxury condo

9 hours ago
Aussie father fights to survive and heal after losing son to tsunami Environment News

Aussie father fights to survive and heal after losing son to tsunami

10 hours ago
Thai cyber police locate call centre gang in Cambodia Crime News

Thai cyber police locate call centre gang in Cambodia

10 hours ago
Rescue mission underway for lost students in Kanchanaburi forest Thailand News

Rescue mission underway for lost students in Kanchanaburi forest

10 hours ago
Thai Parliament to debate amendment bills on 2017 constitution Bangkok News

Thai Parliament to debate amendment bills on 2017 constitution

10 hours ago
Flood mitigation: 95 billion baht plan proposed for Bangkok Bangkok News

Flood mitigation: 95 billion baht plan proposed for Bangkok

10 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 27 to January 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 27 to January 2)

10 hours ago
Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket Events

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

11 hours ago
Krabi ferry operators found drug positive suspended Crime News

Krabi ferry operators found drug positive suspended

12 hours ago
Thai raid exposes gorilla smuggling attempt via Turkish airport Crime News

Thai raid exposes gorilla smuggling attempt via Turkish airport

12 hours ago
Australian survivor retells harrowing 2004 tsunami ordeal Environment News

Australian survivor retells harrowing 2004 tsunami ordeal

12 hours ago
Bus carrying dance troupe collides with car in Buriram Road deaths

Bus carrying dance troupe collides with car in Buriram

12 hours ago
Unemployed engineer arrested for theft spree in Hat Yai Crime News

Unemployed engineer arrested for theft spree in Hat Yai

12 hours ago
Online gambling operation busted in Hat Yai condo Crime News

Online gambling operation busted in Hat Yai condo

12 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

Published: 17:03, 26 December 2024
SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

Published: 16:42, 26 December 2024
Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

Published: 16:19, 26 December 2024
Phetchabun family&#8217;s loss turns into gift of life for four

Phetchabun family’s loss turns into gift of life for four

Published: 15:56, 26 December 2024
Check Also
Close