Christmas horror: Dutchman hits his head in Pattaya pool

An 85 year old Dutchman’s Christmas turned into a near-tragedy when he was rushed to hospital after a harrowing poolside incident at a Pattaya condominium.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received an urgent report yesterday at 2pm about a foreign man who had nearly drowned at a condo on Soi Yen Sabai. Rescuers raced to the scene to find the unconscious man, later identified as Hermann from the Netherlands, with a serious head injury.

Friends and hotel staff were desperately performing CPR, but the victim remained unresponsive. Rescue teams deployed an automatic CPR machine before rushing him to the hospital.

Praiwas, a 58 year old condo employee, recalled the moment he realised something was wrong.

“I was working on the upper floor when I heard cries for help. I rushed down and immediately called the rescue team.”

Initial investigations suggest Hermann may have slipped on the stairs leading to the pool, hitting his head on the pool’s edge before falling into the water. However, the exact cause of his head injury remains unclear. Pattaya police are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened.

This incident underscores the importance of poolside safety, especially for older adults and during bustling holiday periods. Rescue teams, local police, and witnesses acted swiftly, but the near tragedy is a sobering reminder of how quickly accidents can unfold.

Hermann’s current condition has not been disclosed, leaving family and friends hoping for good news as he recovers, reported The Pattaya News.

