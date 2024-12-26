Maharaj Hospital seeks blood donations for new year prep

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Maharaj Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima is gearing up for the new year celebrations by preparing medical personnel, ambulances, and emergency vehicles for the critical Seven Dangerous Days. However, the hospital is facing a shortage of 400 units of blood and is urgently seeking donations.

The deputy director of Maharaj Hospital, Jedsada Bun-Ya-Wong-Viroj, has disclosed plans to ensure readiness during this high-risk period. The hospital has mobilised medical teams and emergency vehicles from partner networks of the Accident and Emergency Centre, coordinated through the EMS command system, to assist patients and accident victims. Each day, a specialist in accidents will be on duty, available to respond immediately. Furthermore, six additional major operating rooms have been opened to enhance the hospital’s medical service capacity.

Daily operations have been taxing, receiving over 400 calls via the emergency number 1669, averaging more than 10 calls per hour. Of these, 15% are cases requiring resuscitation assistance. Unfortunately, there have also been instances where individuals, including those with mental health issues and juveniles, have made nuisance or false calls. These actions might be attempts to vent abnormal emotions or due to a lack of understanding.

Such disruptions create challenges for the telephone command system, a vital and easily accessible communication channel for the public. They result in wasted time verifying the calls and potentially delay medical personnel from reaching actual emergency sites promptly, reported KhaoSod.

Every new year period, the hospital typically requires approximately 1,200 units of blood and platelets. Currently, only 800 units are in reserve, highlighting the need for an additional 400 units. Therefore, the hospital is appealing for more blood donations to meet this urgent demand.

