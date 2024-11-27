Thailand video news | A shooting incident in Samut Prakan leaves multiple dead, Thai actress from Netflix show shines with Emmy win

In today’s Thailand and Asia video news, Alex highlights a mix of tragic, inspiring, and controversial stories. From a Thai mother in Wales admitting to manslaughter and a deadly shooting in Samut Prakan, to the alarming rise in bus accidents across Thailand, the news covers impactful developments. Other stories include a British man caught smuggling cannabis, a South Korean draft evasion case, and the return of cross-border bus services between Thailand and Cambodia. On a lighter note, an Australian man’s adorable chat with Butterbear goes viral, and Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying makes history with an Emmy win.

A Thai mother, Papaipit Linse, admitted to manslaughter by diminished responsibility after killing her 7-year-old son, Louis Linse, in Wales. Citing years of domestic abuse and mental health struggles, Papaipit awaits sentencing on December 13.

A 63-year-old man fatally shot three neighbours and critically injured a child before taking his own life near Samutprakan Crocodile Farm. The dispute arose over an 80,000-baht loan. Investigations are ongoing.

Thailand’s bus accidents surged 46.5% in 2023, with fatalities doubling. Causes include driver errors, poorly maintained buses, and unsafe modifications. Experts call for stricter safety enforcement.

Dean Pharoah, 28, was jailed for smuggling £200,000 worth of cannabis from Thailand to the UK. Border officers discovered 53.65 kg of drugs in his luggage. He received a 26-month sentence.

An Australian man warmed hearts on Thai TikTok with his sweet conversation in Thai and English with the mascot Butterbear. The video, shared by his girlfriend, Kae, went viral, showcasing their adorable interaction.

Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, or Aokbab, won Best Actress at the 52nd International Emmy Awards for her Netflix role in Hunger. She is the first Thai actress to earn this honour.

Eight hostel staff were arrested after six tourists died from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. Authorities pledged justice and improved safety for tourists after methanol-tainted drinks were discovered.

Philippine VP Sara Duterte faces legal action after remarks about assassinating President Marcos in retaliation for her death. Duterte claims her comments were taken out of context.

Cross-border buses between Bangkok, Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap will resume on November 29. The routes aim to boost tourism and offer affordable travel to cultural hotspots.

A South Korean man received a suspended sentence for gaining over 20 kg to avoid military duty. The case highlights ongoing controversies around draft evasion tactics in the country.