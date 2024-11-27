Truck’s sudden U-turn causes chaos on Thepkrasattri Road, Phuket

A sudden manoeuvre by a six-wheeled truck resulted in a chaotic scene on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang yesterday morning. The truck’s unexpected U-turn forced a trailer truck driver to swerve sharply, leading the larger vehicle to crash into a roadside business area and damage several parked vehicles.

Officers from Thalang Police Station arrived at the accident site near the U-turn in front of Khun Mae Ju shop in Mueang Mai around 9.45am yesterday, November 26. The driver of the six-wheeled truck was identified as 34 year old Nattapol Khamsuwan. The vehicle, registered in Nakhon Pathom, was parked nearby as the incident unfolded.

The trailer truck, registered locally in Phuket, was positioned in front of a commercial building. Before coming to a halt, it struck two parked pickup trucks, and a motorbike, and shattered the glass storefront of the building. Among the wreckage, one pickup truck remained trapped beneath the trailer truck, which was loaded with gravel.

CCTV footage captured the moment when Nattapol, driving the six-wheeled truck, suddenly pulled out at the U-turn, cutting in front of the southbound trailer truck. In an attempt to avoid a direct collision, the trailer truck driver, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, applied the brakes and swerved. However, the effort led to a loss of control, causing the vehicle to crash into the parked vehicles and shopfront.

The trailer truck driver was subsequently taken to Thalang Hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, his injuries were reported to be non-serious. No other individuals were harmed during the incident.

Nattapol was escorted to Thalang Police Station for further legal proceedings, as indicated by police officials. Officers are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to support their investigation and determine the full extent of the damages resulting from the accident.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future as authorities continue to examine the details surrounding the accident, reported Phuket News.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why do sudden manoeuvres by large vehicles often lead to severe accidents? Large vehicles have limited manoeuvrability and longer stopping distances, increasing the risk of collisions during sudden movements. How can improved road designs prevent accidents at high-risk U-turn spots? Enhanced signage, better visibility, and dedicated lanes can reduce sudden manoeuvres and improve safety at U-turns. What if the trailer truck had been carrying hazardous materials during the crash? A hazardous load could have escalated the incident, leading to environmental damage or additional injuries. What role does CCTV footage play in post-accident investigations? CCTV footage provides visual evidence to reconstruct events, aiding in determining fault and assessing damages. How might technological advancements improve truck safety and accident prevention in the future? Autonomous systems, collision avoidance tech, and real-time monitoring could significantly enhance safety and reduce accidents.