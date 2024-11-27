Truck’s sudden U-turn causes chaos on Thepkrasattri Road, Phuket

Published: 11:41, 27 November 2024| Updated: 11:52, 27 November 2024
87 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Thalang Police via Phuket News

A sudden manoeuvre by a six-wheeled truck resulted in a chaotic scene on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang yesterday morning. The truck’s unexpected U-turn forced a trailer truck driver to swerve sharply, leading the larger vehicle to crash into a roadside business area and damage several parked vehicles.

Officers from Thalang Police Station arrived at the accident site near the U-turn in front of Khun Mae Ju shop in Mueang Mai around 9.45am yesterday, November 26. The driver of the six-wheeled truck was identified as 34 year old Nattapol Khamsuwan. The vehicle, registered in Nakhon Pathom, was parked nearby as the incident unfolded.

The trailer truck, registered locally in Phuket, was positioned in front of a commercial building. Before coming to a halt, it struck two parked pickup trucks, and a motorbike, and shattered the glass storefront of the building. Among the wreckage, one pickup truck remained trapped beneath the trailer truck, which was loaded with gravel.

CCTV footage captured the moment when Nattapol, driving the six-wheeled truck, suddenly pulled out at the U-turn, cutting in front of the southbound trailer truck. In an attempt to avoid a direct collision, the trailer truck driver, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, applied the brakes and swerved. However, the effort led to a loss of control, causing the vehicle to crash into the parked vehicles and shopfront.

Related news

The trailer truck driver was subsequently taken to Thalang Hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, his injuries were reported to be non-serious. No other individuals were harmed during the incident.

Nattapol was escorted to Thalang Police Station for further legal proceedings, as indicated by police officials. Officers are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to support their investigation and determine the full extent of the damages resulting from the accident.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future as authorities continue to examine the details surrounding the accident, reported Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of Thalang Police via Phuket News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

