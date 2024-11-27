Thailand to attract over 40 million sun-seeking tourists (video)

Picture courtesy of Thailand.co.th

Thailand is pulling out all the stops with the daring Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, setting its sights on luring over 40 million globe-trotters to its sun-kissed shores. This tourism boom is forecasted to pump a staggering 3.4 trillion baht into the economy, promising a hefty windfall for the nation’s coffers.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, the powerhouse behind the national tourism policy committee, stressed the pivotal role of tourism as an economic dynamo, boosting both income and job creation. The grand plan? A dazzling array of events and exclusive perks to entice international visitors.

Central to this tourism renaissance are five mega-campaigns: Grand Festivity, Grand Moment, Grand Privilege, Grand Invitation, and Grand Celebration.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is hard at work crafting these initiatives, readying them for cabinet approval, with the full details slated for a grand unveiling next month. A boost for airlines, hotels, online travel agencies, and enticing visa privileges are all part of the comprehensive strategy.

A jam-packed calendar featuring major tourism events and festivals will soon hit the stands, aiding travellers in planning their Thai escapades. Highlights include the thrilling MotoGP races in February and March and April’s iconic Songkran festival, all key elements in the year-long celebration.

Minister Suriya underscored the vital collaboration needed across various sectors to safeguard tourist safety and enhance Thailand’s reputation on the world stage. Infrastructure improvements and streamlined visa processes, including the innovative pan-ASEAN common visa, will play crucial roles in hitting the ambitious 3.4 trillion baht revenue target for 2025.

Already, impressive figures from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports show that Thailand has welcomed 31,313,787 foreign visitors from January 1 to date, collectively spending around 1.46 trillion baht. Leading the charge are Chinese tourists, followed by holidaymakers from Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Russia.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has spotlighted three core strategies for this tourism juggernaut: “Thai charms,” “hidden gem cities,” and “five must-dos.” These strategies aim to shine a light on Thailand’s rich cultural tapestry, showcase underrated destinations, and weave Thai cuisine, culture, and local treasures into enticing travel routes and festivals, reported Bangkok Post.

The 38 year old Thai premier has ambitious targets: a 7.5% boost in tourism revenue, eyeing 3.4 trillion baht from over 40 million visitors next year, while also invigorating domestic tourism with more than 205 million trips.

Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 is poised to solidify Thailand’s status as a global tourism titan, with meticulously laid plans ready to deliver impressive economic rewards.

