Eight arrested in hostel horror after 6 tourists die in Laos

Picture courtesy of the Daily Mail

Police arrested eight members of staff at a backpacker hostel in Laos after the venue became the centre of a suspected mass methanol poisoning that claimed the lives of six foreign tourists.

Eight staff members from the Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng, reportedly all Vietnamese nationals, are facing questioning as the investigation unfolds.

Advertisements

Australian teenagers Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, both 19 and best friends from Melbourne, were on the adventure of a lifetime when tragedy struck.

After falling ill at the hostel, they were evacuated to different hospitals in Thailand. Sadly, Bianca passed away in Udon Thani Hospital with her loved ones by her side, followed by Holly in Bangkok Hospital just a day later. Their grieving families took the heart-wrenching journey back to Australia, accompanying their daughters’ bodies on a repatriation flight.

The tragedy extended beyond the Australian pair. Among the deceased were 20 year old Danish women Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 21 year old Frela Vennervald Sorensen, 57 year old American James Louis Hutson, and 28 year old British lawyer Simone White. All six died after allegedly drinking tainted beverages.

Reports indicate another 12 tourists were hospitalised with symptoms linked to methanol poisoning, casting a dark shadow over the popular backpacker destination. Investigations suggest that free shots offered at the hostel bar on November 11 could have been the catalyst, as many guests, including Bowles and Jones, fell ill after continuing their night out at other bars.

Nana Backpackers has since been shuttered as the police probe the disturbing deaths. The arrested individuals range from general staff to managers but have not yet been directly implicated in the fatalities. Early findings detected methanol, a highly toxic substance, in the beer and spirits served at the venue.

Advertisements

Despite international attention, official statements from Vang Vieng police have only acknowledged three deaths, conspicuously omitting the Australian and British victims.

“The initial cause of death is expected to be toxic drinks, but the investigation continues.”

Allegations are now surfacing from a grieving backpacker, a friend of the deceased Danish women, who claims staff failed to take urgent action when the pair showed signs of poisoning. According to testimonies gathered, the hostel allegedly refused to call an ambulance as one of the women suffered a seizure, instead resorting to shocking “remedies” like massaging her toes and feet.

Adding to the chaos, the staff reportedly dismissed the life-threatening symptoms as mere panic attacks, a stark contradiction to official accounts that claimed the women were found collapsed in their bathroom.

Three days after the incident, the Laotian government finally addressed the brewing scandal, vowing to “bring the perpetrators to justice” and expressing profound sadness over the tragic events.

“The government of the Lao PDR is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and extends sincere condolences to the bereaved families.”

Laos officials emphasised their commitment to safeguarding tourist safety and promised a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

As the investigation continues, the haunting aftermath of the suspected poisonings leaves a trail of grief, unanswered questions, and a community demanding justice for those who lost their lives in paradise.