Australian man melts hearts with sweet chat with Butterbear

An Australian man went viral among Thai TikTokers after a heartwarming TikTok video captured his lovely conversation with Thailand’s beloved mascot, Butterbear.

The video was shared yesterday, November 25, by a Thai woman identified only as Kae. It featured her foreign boyfriend engaging in a video call with Butterbear, showcasing a sweet and affectionate tone. The clip, posted on her TikTok account, quickly gained attention online.

In the caption, Kae wrote, “So adorable! Foreign daddy talks with his baby girl.”

The man was heard introducing himself.

“Sawasdee ka” (Sawasdee means hello, and ‘ka’ is a polite gender-specific particle for women). Good afternoon! How are you? I’m from Sydney, and I’m so happy to speak with you today. I want to introduce you to my girlfriend. Her name is Kae, and she is your number-one fan! She’s your biggest fan.”

During the conversation, the Australian man revealed that he and his girlfriend visited EmSphere shopping mall in Bangkok, Butterbear’s main store, to meet her in person. They also expressed their appreciation for her dancing skills.

Before concluding the call, the foreigner introduced his Thai girlfriend to the camera again and bade farewell to Butterbear. He congratulated her on her success and promised to continue supporting her.

The couple also proudly displayed two Butterbear dolls they purchased from the shop as proof of their admiration for the mascot.

The video call was part of a special, limited-time event for Butterbear’s biggest fans who attended her recent fan meeting in Bangkok. Fans were randomly selected for the opportunity to speak with Butterbear for one minute, and the couple was among the lucky winners.

The video has garnered widespread praise from Thai netizens. Many admired how the Australian man spoke slowly and clearly to ensure Butterbear could understand him. Others expressed happiness for the couple’s unique experience and applauded Butterbear’s growing international fanbase.

In addition to Butterbear, other animal mascots gaining international recognition include Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo, and Ava, a golden tiger from Chiang Mai Night Safari, who has recently captured the hearts of Thai animal lovers.