Thailand video news | Fed-up Bangkok locals demand action on rowdy foreign renters, Cambodian PM leads high-level crackdown on online scams

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok condo residents demand action against disruptive foreign renters, while gunfire at a Chanthaburi funeral leaves one injured. A woman in Uttaradit faces an armed confrontation over bathroom noise, and a Udon Thani shop owner survives a truck accident. Meanwhile, U-Tapao Airport scales back expansion, Cambodia cracks down on online scams, Malaysia defends its investment-driven travel, and Singapore’s top developer faces a family feud. Lastly, Apple secures a deal to lift Indonesia’s iPhone 16 ban.

Residents of a Bangkok condo are frustrated with noisy foreign renters disrupting their peaceful home. Complaints about loud parties, cannabis use, and pool rule violations have circulated online, with security concerns mounting as key cards—easily accessible near the garage—undermine safety measures. Despite a face scanner being installed, unauthorised short-term rentals persist. Residents have repeatedly sought help from authorities, but little action has been taken. They now demand stricter government regulations to curb the issue, as the disturbances continue unchecked.

A funeral in Chanthaburi turned violent when a drunken man, 32-year-old Ekkarin, fired multiple gunshots, injuring 52-year-old Paiboon. The incident occurred on February 24 at Thung Phla Temple, with CCTV capturing the chaos. Police arrested Ekkarin at the scene and seized a .38 revolver, spent cartridges, and additional ammunition. His accomplice, Somchai Mahantawari, who drove him to the funeral, was also charged. Both face attempted murder and firearm-related offences but have been released on bail. Witnesses say the suspects caused a disturbance before Ekkarin returned to fire into the crowd. Concerned residents are urging stricter police action to ensure public safety.

A woman in Uttaradit was left terrified after a gun-wielding man angrily banged on her door, accusing her of making too much noise while cleaning her bathroom. The shocking February 24 incident was caught on CCTV, showing the shirtless man holding a firearm and muttering profanities before storming upstairs. The woman, who had been cleaning for less than 10 minutes, was shaken and feared for her safety. The dormitory owner advised her to report the incident, and police are now investigating. The event has sparked public outrage, with calls for stricter security in residential buildings.

A car repair shop owner in Udon Thani narrowly escaped a fatal accident while test-driving a customer’s truck on February 25. CCTV footage captured the moment the high-speed Isuzu pickup overturned multiple times due to slippery roads from light rain. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, extracting the injured man from the wreckage and transporting him to Wang Sam Mo Hospital. The incident highlights the dangers of wet road conditions and excessive speed.

The expansion of U-Tapao Airport is being significantly reduced as the long-delayed Bangkok-Rayong high-speed rail project remains stalled. Originally designed to accommodate 12 million passengers annually, the revised plan may cut capacity by up to 50%, handling only five million. U-Tapao International Aviation (UTA) chief Keeree Kanjanapas stated that while the Eastern Aviation City project will proceed, it will be on a smaller scale due to uncertainty surrounding government infrastructure plans. The 290-billion-baht project remains in limbo as key transport links face ongoing setbacks.

Two Jack Russell Terriers in Phetchabun defended their home by killing a large snake that slithered into their garden on February 25. Their owner shared a viral video of the encounter, revealing that the dogs, named 1 and 3, have eliminated over 10 snakes in the past two years. Fortunately, this snake was non-venomous, but the property has seen 13 snake intrusions, all leading to the same fate for the trespassers. Online commenters praised the dogs’ bravery, with many amazed at their hunting instincts.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is personally leading a new high-level commission to combat online scams and human trafficking, a growing issue tarnishing the country’s reputation. The commission, backed by top ministers and law enforcement, aims to dismantle foreign-run syndicates luring victims into forced labour and cyber fraud. The initiative follows Cambodia’s downgrade to Tier 3 in the US Trafficking in Persons Report, risking sanctions. The commission has sweeping powers, including deploying armed forces, conducting international cooperation, and enforcing cybersecurity measures. Experts view this as a crucial step in restoring Cambodia’s credibility and economic stability.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim dismissed criticism of his frequent overseas trips, insisting they are vital for securing foreign investment. He emphasised that Malaysia, as a trading nation, relies on investment to drive job creation and economic growth. During his recent Vietnam visit, Anwar engaged in back-to-back diplomatic and business meetings, underscoring his commitment. His efforts appear to be paying off—Malaysia recorded a historic RM378.5 billion in approved investments for 2024, a 14.9% increase from last year, with major contributions from the U.S., Germany, and China.

City Developments Ltd (CDL), Singapore’s largest property developer, is in turmoil after Chairman Kwek Leng Beng accused his son, CEO Sherman Kwek, of a boardroom coup. Leng Beng attempted to fire Sherman over alleged governance lapses but was blocked by the board. The family feud escalated with a lawsuit filed against Sherman and six directors. CDL’s stock trading was suspended amid the dispute, coinciding with a 37% drop in annual profit. The conflict revives tensions from CDL’s failed China investment, which caused massive losses. Leng Beng is pushing to replace Sherman, citing poor financial performance since his tenure began.

Apple and Indonesia have agreed on terms to lift the country’s iPhone 16 ban, ending a five-month dispute. The deal requires Apple to invest $1 billion in Indonesia, including setting up a plant in Batam for AirTag production and another in Bandung for accessories. Apple will also fund training programs to boost local tech skills but has no immediate plans for iPhone manufacturing in Indonesia. The deal benefits both sides—Apple gains access to Indonesia’s massive market, while President Prabowo secures a political win by securing increased foreign investment.