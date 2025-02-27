Chiang Mai e-cigarette seller arrested with 1,269 items seized

Chiang Mai e-cigarette seller arrested with 1,269 items seized
Photo courtesy of เชียงใหม่ CM108 ข่าวเชียงใหม่ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

An online electronic cigarette seller in Chiang Mai, operating through Facebook and LINE groups, was apprehended with an estimated daily revenue of 10,000 baht, averaging over 100,000 baht monthly. The suspect led police to his home, where a substantial amount of goods was seized.

Police from Special Operations Division 5 conducted a sting operation at approximately 1pm yesterday, February 26, purchasing an electronic cigarette for 390 baht at Project 89 Plaza in Nong Hoi, Mueang district, Chiang Mai. Kiatchai Panyatham, the 28 year old suspect, met the undercover officer to hand over the product. Upon verification, the police revealed their identity and arrested him immediately.

The operation stemmed from a directive by Police Lieutenant General Kritthaphon Yee-sakhon, commander of Region 5, to investigate illegal electronic cigarette sales in their jurisdiction. On February 25, the team discovered a Facebook page, MY POD WHERE, advertising electronic cigarettes in Chiang Mai and Lamphun provinces. They contacted the seller via the Line ID 0969965380, under the username MY POD WHERE, and successfully placed an order confirmed upon delivery.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Following the arrest, a search of Kiatchai’s black Honda Civic uncovered 338 electronic cigarettes and refill cartridges. During questioning, Kiatchai confessed to having additional stock at his residence in Mueang district, Lamphun province, and voluntarily guided the police to the location. There, they found 954 disposable electronic cigarettes and 315 disposable refill cartridges, totalling 1,269 items valued at approximately 349,200 baht. Kiatchai is facing charges under Section 242 of the Customs Act of 2017 and for violating the Consumer Protection Board’s order No. 9/2558, which prohibits the sale of hookahs and electronic cigarettes.

Further investigation revealed that Kiatchai had been running an electronic cigarette trading group for about five months, averaging 10,000 baht in daily sales and generating monthly revenues of 300,000 baht. His net income ranged from 100,000 to 150,000 baht per month. The electronic cigarettes were sourced from a LINE application user named Ban Lovebird (NEW), with most shipments originating from Bangkok and surrounding areas, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

