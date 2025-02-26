Cold-blooded encounter: Brave dogs kill snake in Thai garden

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A large snake met its demise after mistakenly entering a garden where two dogs, known for their hunting prowess, attacked and killed it.

The incident occurred on February 25 when a Facebook user shared a video showing the dogs engaging with the snake, which had slithered into their garden, possibly in search of frogs kept there. The dogs, both of a hunting breed, managed to kill the snake.

Advertisements

The user wrote, “The snake screeched, and when I rushed to see, the two dogs had already taken it down. In two years, these two hunters have tackled more than 10 snakes. Fortunately, this one wasn’t venomous.”

The post quickly garnered attention online, with many users commenting on the bravery and skill of the dogs. “Incredible! Those two little ones are amazing.”

“These two are quite talented.”

“That snake was huge! Are the dogs okay?”

Reporters later contacted the original poster, who provided further details, revealing that the two dogs are named 1 and 3, both two-year-old Jack Russell Terriers, a breed known for its hunting instincts.

Advertisements

The owner noted that this incident was not the first time a snake had wandered into their property, reported KhaoSod.

In total, 13 snakes, both venomous and non-venomous, have ventured into the house, all meeting the same fate. For those interested in such events, the house where the snake entered is located at 274 Mueang subdistrict, Wichian Buri district, Phetchabun province.

In similar news, the well-known snake catcher in Krabi is receiving support from the public after getting bitten by a giant king cobra.

The incident left Sutee “Bung Cha” Naewhat in a serious condition and at risk of losing his arm. The story has gained a lot of attention given his dedication to helping others over the past 17 years.