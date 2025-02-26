Car repair shop owner survives truck accident in Udon Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A car repair shop owner narrowly avoided a fatal accident while test-driving a customer’s vehicle. The incident occurred yesterday, February 25, in Udon Thani province, when the truck overturned due to slippery conditions from rain. Emergency services quickly transported the injured person to the hospital.

The accident took place around 4.51pm on the road between Wang Sam Mo district and Ban Nong Phai. CCTV footage captured the moment when a bronze Isuzu four-door pickup truck was driven at high speed, resulting in the vehicle overturning several times before coming to rest with its wheels facing upwards.

The injured party, a man between 40 and 50 years old, was identified as the owner of a local repair shop. After completing repairs on a customer’s vehicle, he took it for a test drive.

The combination of high speed and light rain made the road slippery, causing the truck to lose control and overturn multiple times, reported KhaoSod.

Rescue volunteers from the Wang Sam Mo VR Rescue team, along with an emergency vehicle and equipment, promptly arrived at the scene. They worked swiftly to extract the injured man from the wreckage and transported him to Wang Sam Mo Hospital for urgent medical attention.

In similar news, a tragic accident occurred on February 23 involving a six-wheel truck that collided with a parking post in Bang Pu Mai, Mueang district, Samut Prakan province. The 26 year old driver, Kwanchai, who had been employed for less than a month, was found dead at the scene, pinned between the door and the truck.

Police from Bang Pu station, along with officers from Ruamkatanyu Foundation and Samut Prakan’s Ruamkusol Foundation, were called to the location at approximately 5am on February 24.

The incident happened within the parking area of a company, where a Hino truck, registered in Samut Prakan, was found with its driver’s side door severely damaged against a support post.