Armed man confronts woman over bathroom noise in Uttaradit (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Screenshot from อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 Facebook video

A woman’s quiet evening took a terrifying turn when a gun-wielding man banged on her door, accusing her of making too much noise while cleaning her bathroom.

The shocking incident, caught on CCTV, occurred at a dormitory in the Uttaradit province at 9.50pm on Monday, February 24, leaving the woman shaken and fearful for her safety.

The CCTV footage shows the shirtless man holding a firearm as he aggressively tapped on the door. When the woman refused to open it, he was seen muttering obscenities before storming up the stairs with the weapon still in hand.

The woman, who was preparing to take a shower after cleaning her bathroom for less than 10 minutes, was left baffled and frightened by his actions.

“I was just cleaning the bathroom. I don’t understand why he got so angry,” she said, expressing concern about her safety and the unpredictable behaviour of the gunman.

“How am I supposed to live in peace when people behave like this? It’s terrifying.”

Seeking evidence to support her case, she requested the CCTV footage from the dormitory owner. The footage not only confirmed her account but also revealed the man muttering profanities around 10pm, heightening her fear.

The dormitory owner, who was not in Uttaradit at the time, advised her to report the incident to the police.

“I fully support her and will cooperate with the authorities, even though I’m not in town.”

The incident has raised concerns about safety and security within the residential building, leaving other tenants uneasy. Neighbours reportedly heard the man’s angry outbursts but were too afraid to intervene.

The woman is now contemplating her next steps, unsure how to deal with the situation. She expressed frustration at the lack of security and fears of potential retaliation from the armed man.

Local police have been alerted, and an investigation is underway to identify the gunman and ensure the safety of the dormitory residents.

In the meantime, the woman remains on edge, questioning how such an incident could occur in her own home, reported KhaoSod.

This disturbing event has ignited public outrage, with many calling for stricter security measures and increased surveillance in residential buildings to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Armed man confronts woman over bathroom noise in Uttaradit (video)

