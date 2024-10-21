Thailand video news | Heavy rain and strong winds warning to affect 41 provinces in Thailand, Cambodian princess Jenna denies K-pop stardom rumours

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers heavy rain hitting 41 Thai provinces, a French tourist’s arrest for reckless riding in Chiang Mai, and Pattaya police detaining foreign beggars. A truck tyre accident in Samut Songkhram injured two schoolgirls, while a British tourist was hurt by a boat propeller in the Similan Islands. Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia’s president, Malaysia unveiled a record budget with new taxes and wage hikes, and an American was kidnapped in the Philippines. Cambodian Princess Jenna Norodom denied rumours of pursuing a K-pop career, focusing on her Mandarin music.

Thailand is bracing for heavy rain and strong winds today, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning that 41 provinces will be affected, including Bangkok, which will see 80% of its area impacted. Thunderstorms are expected nationwide, particularly in the central, eastern, and southern regions. Flash floods are possible in low-lying and foothill areas. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces and unstable structures. The weather disturbance is caused by a monsoon trough and low-pressure area, with strong winds and high waves forecasted in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

A 21-year-old French tourist, identified as Hugo, was arrested for reckless motorcycle riding on the road to Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai. The incident, recorded and shared on social media, prompted an investigation by local authorities. Hugo admitted to meeting a group of motorcyclists and intentionally performing dangerous stunts to entertain his friends. He has been charged with driving without a license and reckless driving, endangering others’ safety. Police located him along with the motorcycle and clothing used during the incident.

Pattaya police detained foreign beggars in a bid to restore public peace after reports of harassment. The operation, led by Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit and Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensan, followed complaints from an Arab restaurant owner about tourists being harassed by beggars. Two foreign individuals, found without identification documents, were arrested after being caught on CCTV footage linked to incidents reported on October 18. Although their behaviour wasn’t mafia-like, it caused discomfort among locals and tourists. The suspects face charges of illegal entry and public nuisance, with plans for deportation.

Two schoolgirls were injured when a tyre detached from a 10-wheel ice truck and struck their motorcycle on Ekachai Road, near Samut Songkhram Polytechnic College. The incident, captured on CCTV, resulted in the girls being thrown off the motorcycle, suffering abrasions and bruises. The truck driver, Mr. Channarong, explained that the tyre came loose while transporting ice. Police have charged him with reckless driving causing injury. The motorcycle driver, Mr. Saman, initially thought the noise was a transformer explosion before realizing the tyre had hit the motorcycle. Legal action is underway.

A British tourist, Louise Imee Bacchetta, was injured by a boat propeller while diving near Island 7 on the Similan Islands. The accident, occurring during a tour organized by Siam Adventure World, resulted in Bacchetta sustaining a 5 cm long, 2 cm deep wound to her right heel. Royal Thai Navy officers provided first aid and transported her for further medical treatment. The Similan Islands had just reopened for visitors. Meanwhile, a separate incident involved the discovery of a body in diving gear near Samut Prakan, linked to a diver missing while cleaning a ship.

A video showing dancers in revealing outfits at Plai Bang police station in Nonthaburi sparked outrage online. The footage, shared on social media, led netizens to question the appropriateness of such activities in a public space. The police station’s superintendent, Pol. Col. Piyawat Patcharanittham, clarified that the dancers had attended a nearby party and stopped by the station to use the restroom, filming the video without police awareness. Officers reprimanded the party organisers, emphasising the need for appropriate behaviour in the future to maintain the station’s integrity.

Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia’s eighth president, marking his rise from ex-general accused of human rights abuses to head of state. Subianto, a former defence minister, secured a landslide victory in February with promises of policy continuity, backed by outgoing President Joko Widodo. He chose Widodo’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice president. During his inauguration, Subianto pledged to address corruption, poverty, and malnutrition, and continue Widodo’s projects, including building a new capital on Borneo. His leadership in Southeast Asia’s largest economy will focus on modernisation and non-aligned foreign policy.

Malaysia is set to introduce new taxes, cut fuel subsidies, and raise the minimum wage in 2025 as part of a record 421 billion ringgit ($98 billion) budget. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.8% of GDP. Key changes include expanding the sales and services tax, taxing dividend incomes over 100,000 ringgit, and increasing excise duties on sugary drinks. The minimum wage will rise to 1,700 ringgit per month, and targeted subsidies will focus on the needy. Savings will fund education, healthcare, and increased cash aid for low-income individuals.

An American man, identified as Elliot Onil Eastman, was reportedly kidnapped by armed gunmen in Sibuco, a coastal town in the southern Philippines. The kidnappers, wearing black clothing and armed with M16 rifles, shot Eastman in the leg as he tried to resist before fleeing with him on a speedboat. Police are conducting a search, and authorities believe the kidnappers may have headed toward Basilan or Sulu, areas with a history of kidnappings. The abduction raises concerns of a possible kidnapping for ransom, echoing the region’s history of security issues, including activities by groups like Abu Sayyaf.

Cambodian Princess Jenna Norodom, a 12-year-old rising star with millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube, has denied rumours of pursuing a K-pop career. Despite media reports claiming she was set to become a K-pop trainee, her management clarified she declined an offer from a Korean agency in 2023. Jenna, who is already a popular figure in Cambodia and China, is focused on her studies and music career and is currently working on her first Mandarin album. Known for her multilingual abilities and showbiz success, Jenna has captivated audiences with viral performances, including her hit cover of At My Worst.