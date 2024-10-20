Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and strong winds tomorrow

Picture courtesy of Joshua Rawson-Harris, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall for tomorrow, affecting 41 provinces, with Bangkok expected to experience severe conditions with 80% of the area impacted by strong winds.

Thailand is bracing for a significant weather event as TMD warns of thunderstorms and strong winds nationwide. Heavy rains are anticipated in the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern region, and the south.

Some areas in the lower northeastern region will also see heavy rainfall. Residents in these regions are urged to be cautious of the severe weather conditions, which could lead to flash floods and overflowing streams, particularly in foothill areas near watercourses and low-lying areas.

It is advised to avoid staying in open spaces, under large trees, and near unstable structures or billboards. Additionally, people should take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

TMD has issued the fifth warning for this weather disturbance, noting that 80% of Bangkok and the eastern region will experience heavy rain today. This adverse weather is attributed to the monsoon trough passing over the upper southern region, combined with a low-pressure area covering the upper southern region. At the same time, a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China is extending over upper Laos, upper Vietnam, and the upper South China Sea.

This high-pressure area is expected to spread over the upper northeastern region today, bringing easterly and southeasterly winds that will carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the upper part of the country. Moderate wind waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching 1 to 2 metres in height and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas prone to thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall

Northern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area with strong winds in some places, primarily in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C at night to 32 to 35°C during the day. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area with strong winds and heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night to 31 to 34°C during the day. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area with strong winds and very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night to 30 to 33°C during the day. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area with strong winds and very heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night to 29 to 32°C during the day. Easterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area with very heavy rain in some places, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night to 29 to 32°C during the day.

From Prachuap Khiri Khan northwards, variable winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. From Chumphon southwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with very heavy rain in some places, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 23 to 24°C at night to 28 to 32°C during the day.

From Phuket northwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves 1 to 2 metres high, reaching over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. South of Krabi, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, reaching over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with strong winds and very heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at night to 31 to 32°C during the day. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.