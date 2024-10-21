Temple abbot found dead after 650,000 baht fraud in Ayutthaya

A tragic case has emerged involving the abbot of a temple in Sena district, Ayutthaya province, who was found dead in his quarters. A handwritten note left by the 68 year old abbot revealed deep distress over financial betrayal.

Police in Ayutthaya issued a summons for a man who allegedly deceived the abbot into lending him 650,000 baht. If found guilty, the police chief described the behaviour as detrimental to the sanctity of religion. Police are urgently investigating the case to resolve the incident that led to the abbot’s death.

The abbot’s body was discovered yesterday, October 20, by temple devotees. The note detailed his anguish over being defrauded by a man named Lek, who had posed as a benefactor for a Kathin ceremony—a traditional Buddhist festival.

According to the abbot, Lek convinced him to borrow money from nine other temple patrons, promising that the funds would be returned after profits from a lottery ticket investment were realised. However, Lek repeatedly delayed until the situation had become unbearable. In the note, the abbot wrote:

“Lek, a rogue in the guise of a saint, booked the Kathin ceremony and cheated me of 650,000 baht. He told me to borrow money from others and assured me it would be repaid after selling lottery tickets.

“I believed him and borrowed from nine people. When the time came, Lek kept postponing the repayment from September onwards, and by October 1 to 15, he still hadn’t returned the money. I couldn’t bear it any longer and had to do the unthinkable.”

Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, head of the Ayutthaya Provincial Police, instructed officers to expedite the investigation. The suspect, previously involved in three fraud cases, has been identified.

KhaoSod reports that police are currently gathering evidence and have summoned the individual for questioning. Should the suspect fail to comply, an arrest warrant will follow.