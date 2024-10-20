Pattaya police detain foreign beggars to restore public peace

Picture courtesy of สยามชล นิวส์ Facebook

Pattaya police have detained a group of foreign beggars, aiming to bring back peace and security to the area. Early today, Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensan, Senior Inspector of Tourist Police Division 4, Sub-Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 1, along with their team, conducted a coordinated operation. This action was prompted by an Arab restaurant owner who shared a video showing foreign beggars harassing tourists and behaving disrespectfully when asked to leave.

At 11.06am yesterday, police found two foreign individuals sleeping in an abandoned building in Soi VC Pattaya Tai in South Pattaya. A check revealed they had no identification documents. CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in the incidents reported on October 18. Police continue to search for additional suspects identified in the victim’s CCTV footage.

Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong stated that although the foreigners did not exhibit mafia-like behavior, their actions caused significant discomfort and fear among locals and tourists. He reassured the public that the police would urgently track down and prosecute those responsible, deporting them to their home countries to ensure public safety, reported The Pattaya News.

“Their behavior has caused distress among both residents and visitors. We are committed to resolving this issue promptly to restore peace in Pattaya.”

The detained individuals are being held at Pattaya City Police Station on charges of illegal entry and causing a public nuisance. Police are committed to taking legal action and swiftly deporting them to bring back peace and happiness to Pattaya.

In related news, immigration officials have apprehended a Cambodian woman again for begging in central Bangkok, this time with her three children. Last year, she was deported with two children for similar offences but returned, citing the generosity of Thai citizens. Police Colonel Kachapon Pathomang, the Investigation Superintendent of Immigration Division 1, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Puangsomboon, Deputy Superintendent of Investigations, along with their team, found a 33 year old Cambodian woman on September 10, holding her child while begging at the foot of the skywalk stairs near Soi Sukhumvit 15.