Thailand video news | UK teen faces life in Georgian prison over cannabis smuggling, Cambodia marks 50 years since Khmer Rouge’s rise

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay report on a series of gripping and impactful stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Headlines include a missing UK teen found in a Georgian prison on drug smuggling charges, a former British air hostess caught with £1.5 million worth of cannabis in Sri Lanka, and an Australian man arrested in Bangkok with 22kg of crystal meth. Closer to home, a harrowing child exploitation case has emerged in Hua Hin, while Pattaya gains recognition as one of ASEAN’s safest cities for 2025. Meanwhile, Thailand’s relaxed alcohol laws spark public safety debates, Cambodia commemorates 50 years since the Khmer Rouge’s rise, and Indonesian gig workers stage mass protests against high platform commission fees.

UK teenager Bella Culley, 18, reported missing during a solo trip to Thailand, has been found in Georgia—under arrest for allegedly smuggling 14kg of cannabis products. She was caught at Tbilisi airport with 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish and now faces charges that carry a possible sentence of 20 years to life. Currently held in pre-trial detention until July 1, Culley appeared visibly distressed in court and is reportedly pregnant. Her family has travelled to Georgia, but hasn’t yet been allowed to visit her. British and Georgian legal teams are now involved in the high-stakes case.

Former British air hostess Charlotte May Lee, 21, has been arrested in Sri Lanka after customs officers at Colombo Airport discovered 46kg of high-grade Kush cannabis—worth £1.5 million—in her luggage from Bangkok. Authorities say it’s the airport’s biggest Kush bust and suspect organised crime involvement. Once employed by TUI and recently working as a lash technician, Lee had been celebrating her birthday in Thailand before returning abroad. Her arrest shocked friends and family, who described her as hardworking and upbeat. The UK Foreign Office is offering consular support as the investigation unfolds.

Australian national Tran Huybao Khang, 28, was arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after authorities discovered 22kg of crystal meth—known as “ice”—in his luggage. Caught before boarding a flight to Melbourne, Khang’s bags were flagged by the airport’s X-ray system. The drugs, worth around 6.6 million baht locally and up to 23 million baht in Australia, are believed to be linked to an international drug syndicate. The bust highlights Thailand’s intensified efforts to crack down on smuggling via air routes, with investigations now underway into the network behind the shipment.

A 13-year-old girl in Hua Hin has revealed she was forced into prostitution at age 11 by her mother and aunt to pay for drugs and daily loan debts. The abuse came to light after she confided in her father, who contacted the Pavena Foundation. Both the girl and her younger sister have been taken into protective care. The mother has been arrested and confessed to arranging multiple encounters with a 50-year-old man for cash. She faces charges of human trafficking and child exploitation. Police are pursuing the aunt and the man involved as the investigation continues.

Pattaya has earned a spot among ASEAN’s Top 10 Safest Cities for 2025, ranking 9th with a Safety Index score of 53.9, according to global database Numbeo. Known more for its nightlife than safety, the city’s inclusion signals a dramatic image shift driven by enhanced infrastructure, policing, and family-friendly tourism efforts. Chiang Mai topped the list, followed by Singapore and Davao. Bangkok also made the top 10. The recognition supports Thailand’s broader tourism push, with nearly 13 million visitors already in 2024 and ambitious targets for year-end arrivals and revenue. A stronger safety reputation could be key to reaching them.

Thailand has relaxed its alcohol laws as of 13 May, easing licensing rules to support small brewers and boost economic growth, particularly in rural areas. The move is expected to help local craft producers expand and compete internationally. However, the Alcohol Watch Network has voiced strong concerns, warning that easier access could lead to more alcohol-related deaths, traffic accidents, and public health costs. With Thailand already reporting one of Asia’s highest road death rates, critics urge the government to monitor the impact closely and ensure safety measures keep pace with economic liberalisation.

Cambodia marked the 50th anniversary of the Khmer Rouge’s genocidal regime on its National Day of Remembrance, with around 2,000 people gathering at Choeung Ek Killing Fields. Student actors re-enacted the atrocities that led to the deaths of 1.7 million people between 1975–1979. Survivors shared harrowing memories, while younger generations learned about the regime’s brutality through performance and education. First declared a “Day of Hatred” in 1984, the commemoration now focuses on honouring victims. Prime Minister Hun Manet urged citizens to remember the past while protecting peace and stability for the future.

Thousands of Indonesian ride-hailing and food delivery drivers rallied across cities like Jakarta and Surabaya on May 20, demanding a 10% cap on commission fees charged by GoJek and Grab. Protesters say current 20% cuts, along with fuel and maintenance costs, leave them struggling to earn a living—sometimes at the cost of their lives. Driver unions also want discounted fare schemes scrapped. GoJek and Grab argue that the commission is essential to sustain operations and quality of service, though both say they are open to dialogue. The protests highlight deep tensions in Indonesia’s growing gig economy.