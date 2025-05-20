Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

Despite crime and violence concerns, the city that never sleeps ranks among the safest

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
55 1 minute read
Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN
Photo courtesy of Viator

In a surprising twist that’s turning heads across Southeast Asia, Pattaya, long known for its wild nightlife, has been named one of the Top 10 Safest Cities in ASEAN for 2025.

The ranking, released by Numbeo, a global database that tracks cost of living and quality of life, placed Pattaya at 9th with a Safety Index score of 53.9. The list measures residents’ and visitors’ perceptions of crime, safety during the day and night, and concerns like theft, assault, burglary, and vandalism.

Top of the list? Chiang Mai, crowned as the safest city in ASEAN with an impressive 78.2, narrowly beating Singapore, which scored 77.4. Thailand’s bustling capital, Bangkok, also earned a spot in the top 10, landing at 7th with a score of 60.7.

“Numbeo’s Safety Index reflects how people experience safety in real life, not just what the official statistics say,” the report noted.

Related Articles
Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN | News by Thaiger
Photo of a beach in Pattaya courtesy of Focus Asia Travel

Pattaya’s presence in the rankings is a remarkable turnaround for a city often associated more with party culture than public safety. The result underscores ongoing efforts by local officials to reshape Pattaya’s image, attract more families and digital nomads, and make the beach town more liveable and secure.

Recent years have seen major investments in public infrastructure, law enforcement, CCTV systems, and family-friendly tourism initiatives. This transformation appears to be paying off, not just in public perception but in global recognition.

The news comes as Thailand rides a wave of tourism success. Between January 1 and May 11, the country welcomed nearly 13 million international tourists, raking in over 613 billion baht in tourism revenue, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN | News by Thaiger
Photo of cityscape in Pattaya courtesy of Thomas Cook

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set its sights even higher, aiming for 39 million international visitors and a staggering 3.4 trillion baht in revenue by year’s end. A reputation for safety could prove to be a key selling point.

Top 10 Safest Cities in ASEAN – 2025 (Numbeo):

  1. Chiang Mai, Thailand – 78.2

  2. Singapore – 77.4

  3. Davao, Philippines – 71.6

  4. Penang, Malaysia – 69.7

  5. Hanoi, Vietnam – 65.9

  6. Makati, Philippines – 61.5

  7. Bangkok, Thailand – 60.7

  8. Iloilo, Philippines – 59.3

  9. Pattaya, Thailand – 53.9

  10. Johor Bahru, Malaysia – 51.3

Latest Thailand News
Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges Thailand News

Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

5 seconds ago
Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

10 minutes ago
Murder mystery: Man&#8217;s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

16 minutes ago
Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm Thailand News

Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm

22 minutes ago
Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner Crime News

Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner

29 minutes ago
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand Phuket News

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

46 minutes ago
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill Road deaths

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

58 minutes ago
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025 Visa Information

Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

1 hour ago
Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony Thailand News

Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony

1 hour ago
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt Thailand News

Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

1 hour ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life Road deaths

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

1 hour ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

2 hours ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

2 hours ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

2 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

2 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

2 hours ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

3 hours ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

3 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

3 hours ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

3 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

3 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

3 hours ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

3 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

4 hours ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

7 hours ago
Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp

Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp

1 day ago
2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

1 day ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x