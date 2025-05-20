Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

In a surprising twist that’s turning heads across Southeast Asia, Pattaya, long known for its wild nightlife, has been named one of the Top 10 Safest Cities in ASEAN for 2025.

The ranking, released by Numbeo, a global database that tracks cost of living and quality of life, placed Pattaya at 9th with a Safety Index score of 53.9. The list measures residents’ and visitors’ perceptions of crime, safety during the day and night, and concerns like theft, assault, burglary, and vandalism.

Top of the list? Chiang Mai, crowned as the safest city in ASEAN with an impressive 78.2, narrowly beating Singapore, which scored 77.4. Thailand’s bustling capital, Bangkok, also earned a spot in the top 10, landing at 7th with a score of 60.7.

“Numbeo’s Safety Index reflects how people experience safety in real life, not just what the official statistics say,” the report noted.

Pattaya’s presence in the rankings is a remarkable turnaround for a city often associated more with party culture than public safety. The result underscores ongoing efforts by local officials to reshape Pattaya’s image, attract more families and digital nomads, and make the beach town more liveable and secure.

Recent years have seen major investments in public infrastructure, law enforcement, CCTV systems, and family-friendly tourism initiatives. This transformation appears to be paying off, not just in public perception but in global recognition.

The news comes as Thailand rides a wave of tourism success. Between January 1 and May 11, the country welcomed nearly 13 million international tourists, raking in over 613 billion baht in tourism revenue, reported Pattaya Mail.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set its sights even higher, aiming for 39 million international visitors and a staggering 3.4 trillion baht in revenue by year’s end. A reputation for safety could prove to be a key selling point.

Top 10 Safest Cities in ASEAN – 2025 (Numbeo):

Chiang Mai, Thailand – 78.2 Singapore – 77.4 Davao, Philippines – 71.6 Penang, Malaysia – 69.7 Hanoi, Vietnam – 65.9 Makati, Philippines – 61.5 Bangkok, Thailand – 60.7 Iloilo, Philippines – 59.3 Pattaya, Thailand – 53.9 Johor Bahru, Malaysia – 51.3