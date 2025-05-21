Buriram man caught stealing motorcycle with pickup truck

A 36 year old man was apprehended by police in Buriram province for stealing a motorcycle using his four-door pickup truck. He admitted to the crime, stating that although his family is not poor, he found the unattended motorcycle with keys left in the ignition tempting.

Yesterday, May 20, Police Colonel Adisak Chansorn, the superintendent of Nong Hong Police Station, directed Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwat Nammongkol and Police Lieutenant Colonel Panya Wannasuth to track down the suspect, who had stolen a motorcycle in front of a wholesale shop in Nong Hong district.

Surveillance footage revealed a man exiting a Ford pickup truck, riding off with the motorcycle. The vehicle’s registration linked it to Kriengsak or Mack, residing in Mueang Ku subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat district, Buriram.

During interrogation, Kriengsak confessed, acknowledging he was the man in the footage. He explained that on the day of the incident, he was heading to visit a friend in Nong Hong district.

Upon noticing the motorcycle with keys in the ignition, he impulsively decided to take it. He drove the motorcycle back to his home in Lam Plai Mat district, telling his parents it was pawned to him, and later returned to retrieve his truck.

Subsequently, Kriengsak sold the stolen motorcycle to 50 year old Charlie Toosen, a Myanmar national and roti vendor, for 10,000 baht (US$305). Just two days later, police arrived at his residence for an investigation.

Kriengsak further admitted to previously hiring someone to steal a motorcycle in Chakkarat district, Nakhon Ratchasima, for 3,500 baht (US$105), which he then sold for 20,000 baht (US$610). He expressed regret, blaming his stubbornness for the latest theft.

“My family is not poor. My father bought me this pickup truck in cash. I feel remorse seeing my wife’s tears and pity my child for having a father like this.”

Initially, the police charged Kriengsak with theft involving a vehicle and drug use after a drug test returned positive. Meanwhile, Charlie Toosen faces charges of receiving stolen goods. Both people were handed over to face legal proceeding, reported KhaoSod.