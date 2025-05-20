Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

Vietjet and Boeing have inked a landmark agreement to transfer up to 50 Boeing 737 aircraft to Vietjet Thailand, boosting Thailand’s presence on the regional air travel map.

The signing took place with plenty of diplomatic fanfare, witnessed by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was in Hanoi for her first official visit to Vietnam in over a decade.

“This agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening aviation and tourism ties between Thailand, Vietnam, and ASEAN,” a Vietjet spokesperson said.

The aircraft, part of Vietjet’s massive 200-plane order from Boeing, will be progressively transferred to Vietjet Thailand, with the first deliveries due in October. The expansion is set to turbocharge the Thai subsidiary’s regional and domestic network, with a clear focus on deepening air links between Thailand and Vietnam.

Boeing will back the handover with a full package of technical support, including pilot and engineer training, maintenance assistance, and product support services. The goal: ensuring Vietjet Thailand’s fleet growth is as safe and seamless as it is ambitious.

Founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Vietjet and Thai partners, Vietjet Thailand has rapidly carved out a reputation as one of the region’s most dynamic low-cost carriers. Operating out of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the airline currently flies 33 routes across Asia, connecting Thailand to key markets such as Vietnam, Japan, India, China, and Cambodia, reported Avitrader.

“This transfer marks the next phase of Vietjet Thailand’s aggressive growth strategy and solidifies its status as a rising force in regional aviation,” the airline stated.

With air travel rebounding and tourism booming across Southeast Asia, the expansion comes at a pivotal moment. The move also underscores growing Thai-Vietnamese cooperation, not just in aviation, but across trade, tourism, and regional development.

As regional carriers race to reclaim post-pandemic market share, Vietjet’s bold move signals it’s not just playing catch-up — it’s cleared for takeoff.