Thailand video news | Nightclub owner jailed over deadly Pattaya fire, Malaysia restarts MH370 search with ‘no find, no fee’ deal

In today’s Thailand video news update, Alex and Jay bring key stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. A Pattaya court sentenced nightclub owner Phongsiri and associates to prison over the deadly 2022 fire, while Phuket prepares for a major water outage in Patong. Thailand climbed to 49th in the World Happiness Report, though challenges remain. Meanwhile, PM2.5 pollution surges across 37 provinces, and Koh Samui’s luxury real estate market is booming after The White Lotus spotlight. In other news, a foreign scammer is on the run in Lampang, Cambodia’s Hun Sen supports Trump’s media crackdown, and Vietnam searches for missing fishermen after a boat sinks. Malaysia resumes the MH370 search, and the Philippines scrambles to ease commuter strain amid a looming transport strike. Stay tuned for all the details.

A Pattaya court has sentenced Phongsiri, known as “B,” and his associates to five years in prison for negligence in the 2022 Mountain B pub fire that killed 24 people. The court denied bail for all defendants. Phongsiri and an electrician received reduced sentences after pleading guilty, while his wife and father each got 10 years. Concerns have surfaced over possible favouritism towards Phongsiri’s father due to police ties. Victim compensation reached up to 200,000 baht. Critics urge the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate officials who approved the venue’s permits.

Phuket’s Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has scheduled a water outage in parts of Patong on 21 March, from 10 am to 6 pm, to install a new pressure-reducing valve system. Affected areas include Pearl Circle Intersection, Soi Premthap Village, Phra Mettha Road, and Beach Road. Residents and businesses should store water in advance, as supply may be weak or unavailable. Once restored, water may be cloudy or contain sediment. The PWA apologises for the inconvenience, emphasising that the upgrade is crucial for improving future services.

Thailand climbed five spots to 49th in the latest World Happiness Report but still lags behind Singapore and Vietnam. Released on the UN’s International Day of Happiness, the report ranks over 140 countries based on GDP, social support, life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption perception. Finland topped the list for the eighth consecutive year, with Nordic countries excelling due to strong social systems and trust. Experts urge Thailand to focus more on social cohesion rather than just economic growth to boost national well-being.

Air pollution in Thailand has reached critical levels, with PM2.5 concentrations exceeding safe limits in 37 provinces, particularly in the north and northeast. Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, and Loei are among the worst affected. Bangkok also recorded elevated pollution in five areas, with levels reaching 49 µg/m³. Authorities expect conditions to worsen from 21–27 March, especially in Bangkok, the north, northeast, and east, while the south remains largely unaffected. Officials urge residents to limit outdoor activities, wear masks, and monitor their health, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

Koh Samui’s luxury property market is booming following the latest season of The White Lotus, filmed at the island’s top resorts. Colliers Thailand reports soaring interest from high-end buyers, particularly from Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. This year, over 600 new condos and 80 luxury seaside villas are set to enter the market. Demand is strong, with villas near Lamai Beach reaching nearly 80% sales. Some ultra-luxury units, priced above 100 million baht, are selling fast, highlighting Koh Samui’s growing appeal to investors.

A foreign man, identified as “Robert,” fled without paying a 700-baht massage bill in Lampang. The shop owner said he took a two-hour massage, used the bathroom, then claimed he had no cash before vanishing. A baht bus driver also confronted him over an unpaid fare, but he escaped again. Police revealed Robert has scammed multiple businesses, including a karaoke venue where he ran up a 10,000-baht bill. He remains at large, prompting local businesses to warn others about his tactics.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has praised Donald Trump’s decision to shut down US-funded broadcasters Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA), calling it a bold move against “fake news.” Trump’s executive order cuts funding to the US Agency for Global Media, weakening outlets that provide independent news in regions with restricted press freedom. VOA’s director warns the move undermines democracy, while human rights advocates fear it will embolden authoritarian governments like Cambodia’s, where independent journalism is already under attack.

A fishing boat sank near Mắt Island, off Vietnam’s central coast, on Tuesday night, leaving four crew members missing. Captain Nguyễn Văn Cương’s vessel, NA-80209-TS, disappeared while returning to Nghệ An. Another fishing boat later found its trawl net and alerted authorities. Border guards have launched a search and issued distress calls to nearby vessels. The missing crew, aged 20 to 48, are all from Nghệ An. Search efforts continue as authorities and the community hope for their safe return.

Malaysia Restarts MH370 Search with ‘No Find, No Fee’ Deal

Malaysia has signed an agreement with exploration firm Ocean Infinity to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board. The new seabed search will cover 15,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean under a “no find, no fee” deal, awarding Ocean Infinity $70 million if it locates the wreckage. Previous searches, including one in 2018, failed to find the aircraft. A search vessel was deployed last month, with operations expected to last 18 months.

The Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) is urgently negotiating with transport group Manibela ahead of a three-day strike starting 24 March. The protest challenges government data on the Public Transport Modernisation Programme, with Manibela claiming only 43% of operators have consolidated, not the reported 86%. DOTr has deployed Assistant Secretary Dioscoro Reyes to mediate, prioritising commuter relief and driver welfare. Authorities plan to provide free rides through MMDA and LGUs. With transport strikes ongoing since 2017, tensions between modernisation efforts and traditional operators remain high.