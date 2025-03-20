Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

The Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a water supply outage for tomorrow, March 21, affecting large parts of Patong. The outage will occur from 10am to 6pm while workers install a new PRV system at DMA14-01-01 in Baan Ton Thai.

In its official announcement, the PWA stated, “Therefore it is necessary to stop distributing water on the specified date and time.”

The following areas will be affected by the water outage:

Pearl Circle Intersection

Soi Premthap Village

Soi Rongbapt

Phra Mettha Road

Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Road

Prachanukroh Road

Thaweewong Road (Beach Road)

The PWA has urged residents and businesses to store water in advance before the disruption begins. During the outage, people in these areas can expect “weak to no flowing water” and are advised to prepare accordingly.

Once the water supply is restored, there is a chance that the water may appear cloudy or contain sediment, which the PWA warned residents about. The work, described as essential, aims to improve the water supply system and enhance service quality for the future.

“The PWA Phuket Branch will proceed as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

For further information on the outage or if residents need assistance, they are advised to contact the PWA Phuket at 076-319173 or the PWA Contact Centre at 1662.

While the outage may cause some inconvenience, it is aimed at improving the water service in Patong, so residents and businesses are encouraged to stay prepared and follow the PWA’s advice for a smoother experience, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, the Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) announced a scheduled power outage today, March 20, from 9am to 4.30pm, due to essential electrical system improvements.

The outage affects several areas, including D Condo Kuku, Ratsadanusorn Road, Chanakan Delight Kuku housing estate, Nattakamol Kuku Village, Soi Muang Uthit, and Soi Tri Sathit.

Residents and businesses in these areas will be without electricity for the full duration of the outage. The PEA also warned that nearby areas might experience brief interruptions lasting around 30 minutes in both the morning and afternoon.