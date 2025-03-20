Thailand video news | Belgian MMA fighter fends off four attackers in Pattaya parking brawl, Indonesia’s richest woman loses $3.6 billion in three days

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring viewers the latest headlines from Thailand and Southeast Asia in today’s news roundup. A Belgian MMA fighter in Pattaya fended off four attackers in a parking dispute, while police in Koh Phangan are searching for foreign shoplifters caught on CCTV. In Phuket, two Dutch tourists were fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road. Meanwhile, a severe storm in Chiang Rai caused significant damage and injuries. On the policy front, Thailand’s Lower House approved a bill easing alcohol advertising restrictions, and national parks may soon introduce designated alcohol zones. In regional news, Cambodia is set to inaugurate its Chinese-renovated naval base amid U.S. concerns, the Philippines charged a teacher with child sexual exploitation, and Ho Chi Minh City is tackling rising student obesity. Finally, Indonesia’s richest woman saw a dramatic $3.6 billion loss in just three days due to a stock market plunge.

A parking dispute in Pattaya turned violent when 22-year-old Belgian MMA enthusiast Maxim Arbille was attacked by four Indian men. Arbille initially confronted two men blocking his condo’s parking area, but tensions escalated, leading to a brawl. Despite being outnumbered and facing attackers armed with sticks and rocks, his martial arts training helped him fend them off. Police intervened after his girlfriend called for help. Surprisingly, Arbille chose not to press charges, as the attackers sustained more injuries. The men later apologized, leading to an amicable resolution. The incident highlights the unpredictability of conflicts in Thailand and the role of discipline in handling them.

Authorities on Koh Phangan are searching for two foreign men caught on CCTV stealing from a shop called Sprout. The store owner publicly urged them to return the stolen items or pay before facing legal action. The incident went viral after being shared in a local Facebook group, sparking widespread efforts to identify the suspects. Koh Phangan police have been notified and are investigating, with potential criminal charges looming if the men don’t come forward. The case reflects growing concerns over petty crimes on the island, which has seen an increase in thefts amid its busy tourism scene.

Two Dutch tourists were fined after being caught dancing provocatively on Bangla Road in Phuket. The incident, which occurred around 10:20 p.m. near Soi Sea Dragon, was filmed and quickly spread online. Patong Police identified the women and charged them with public indecency, citing their actions as “shameful.” The tourists admitted they were filming content for social media and were each fined 2,000 baht. Authorities have since reminded both tourists and locals to respect Thai customs and laws, especially in public areas where inappropriate behaviour can result in legal action.

A severe storm hit Chiang Rai, damaging temples, schools, and a hospital while injuring four people, two critically. Strong winds and heavy rain impacted five subdistricts across two districts between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The hardest-hit areas were Chom Mok Kaeo and Pa Ko Dam, with significant damage to Mae Lao Hospital, forcing patient transfers. Chiang Rai’s governor ordered immediate aid and damage assessments. Repairs to the hospital are expected within 3-5 days. The storm also affected multiple villages and government buildings, prompting local officials to coordinate relief efforts for affected residents.

Thailand’s House of Representatives passed a new Alcohol Control Bill, easing advertising restrictions with a 365-0 vote. The key amendment removes a previous ban on alcohol promotion, allowing small producers to advertise within guidelines. The bill, now heading to the Senate, addresses past enforcement issues, where ordinary citizens faced penalties for posting alcohol-related content. Supporters argue the change will help small businesses and enhance Thailand’s soft power by promoting local alcoholic beverages internationally. Critics note past laws favoured big corporations while limiting small producers, and this amendment aims to level the playing field.

Thailand’s national parks may soon allow alcohol consumption in designated areas with a permit, following public hearings and pending final approval. The new regulation, expected to take effect within two months, aims to balance enjoyment and visitor experience by preventing disturbances. Parks may introduce clubhouses where approved groups can drink responsibly. This follows Thailand’s recent easing of alcohol sales restrictions, which could boost the economy by 100 billion baht. Industry leaders advocate further deregulation to attract high-spending tourists and enhance the country’s food and beverage scene.

Cambodia will inaugurate its Chinese-funded Ream naval base renovation on April 2, raising U.S. concerns over Beijing’s growing regional influence. While Cambodia insists the base isn’t exclusively for any foreign power, Washington remains sceptical. A Japanese warship will be the first to dock post-renovation, and U.S. vessels may gain access under certain conditions. Despite U.S. efforts to rebuild ties, including a December 2024 warship visit, Cambodia continues deepening military ties with China, set to receive two Chinese warships. The development underscores Phnom Penh’s delicate balancing act in the contested South China Sea region.

The Philippines’ Department of Justice has filed multiple charges against teacher Leoncio Benigno Thiem Tolentino for child sexual abuse and exploitation. The case was triggered by a referral from a U.S. organisation and investigated by the Philippine National Police, leading to his arrest for abusing students as young as six. Prosecutors found strong evidence, moving the case forward under the leadership of DOJ officials. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children, marking a significant step in combating child exploitation and ensuring accountability.

Ho Chi Minh City is facing a rising student obesity crisis, with over 37% of young people affected due to urbanization, fast food consumption, and sedentary lifestyles. The obesity rate among children under five has nearly doubled since 2017, surpassing the national average. Health officials aim to cut childhood obesity below 14% by 2030 to prevent long-term health risks like diabetes and heart disease. With global obesity-related costs expected to hit $4 trillion by 2035, the city is pushing for urgent interventions to promote healthier lifestyles and curb this growing issue.

Indonesia’s richest woman, Marina Budiman, lost $3.6 billion in three days after shares of DCI Indonesia, the country’s largest data centre operator, crashed. Her fortune had soared to $7.5 billion in mid-March before the stock plummeted, marking another boom-and-bust episode in Indonesia’s volatile equity market. DCI’s stock trades at 416 times earnings, with limited shares available for trading, making price swings extreme. The sudden selloff coincided with broader market concerns, including Indonesia’s political and economic uncertainties. Despite the downturn, investor interest in data centres remains high, with Oracle exploring cloud expansion in Indonesia.