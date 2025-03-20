FXGT supports World Vision Thailand to empower local communities

FXGT, a leading global CFD broker, proudly participated in a charity event organised by World Vision Thailand. The event previously took place on March 8 to support families in need and enhance educational facilities in the Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi.

World Vision Thailand is a non-profit organisation committed to improving the lives of children and families in need through sustainable development programs and emergency response initiatives.

As part of its commitment to giving back to the community, FXGT donated funds for the installation of solar panels for 20 families, providing them with a sustainable source of energy. Additionally, the company is contributing to the renovation of the Integrated Skills Playground, which will offer a safer and more engaging environment for local children to learn and play.

On the day of the event, FXGT’s Business Development team, led by Business Development Executive and Thailand Regional, Manager Panagiotis Karamanis, was actively involved in the installation of the solar panels, engaging in fun activities with the children, distributing gifts, and supporting the playground renovation efforts.

Panagiotis spoke about the importance of a hands-on approach, which allowed the team to witness firsthand the positive impact of their contributions and build meaningful connections with the community.

“Partnering with World Vision Thailand is an incredible honour for us. At FXGT.com, we are deeply committed to empowering local communities and driving sustainable development. Seeing the direct impact of our efforts – bringing clean energy to families and creating safer spaces for children – reinforces our mission to make a real difference.

“This initiative is just the beginning, and we are excited to continue contributing to meaningful change where it matters most.”

The collaboration with World Vision Thailand highlights FXGT’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to support initiatives that foster growth, education, and well-being in underserved areas. There are more events and initiatives like this one on the horizon and FXGT.com is excited about what’s to come.

Press release