FXGT supports World Vision Thailand to empower local communities

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 weeks agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
105 1 minute read
FXGT supports World Vision Thailand to empower local communities

FXGT, a leading global CFD broker, proudly participated in a charity event organised by World Vision Thailand. The event previously took place on March 8 to support families in need and enhance educational facilities in the Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi.

World Vision Thailand is a non-profit organisation committed to improving the lives of children and families in need through sustainable development programs and emergency response initiatives.

As part of its commitment to giving back to the community, FXGT donated funds for the installation of solar panels for 20 families, providing them with a sustainable source of energy. Additionally, the company is contributing to the renovation of the Integrated Skills Playground, which will offer a safer and more engaging environment for local children to learn and play.

On the day of the event, FXGT’s Business Development team, led by Business Development Executive and Thailand Regional, Manager Panagiotis Karamanis, was actively involved in the installation of the solar panels, engaging in fun activities with the children, distributing gifts, and supporting the playground renovation efforts.

Related Articles

Panagiotis spoke about the importance of a hands-on approach, which allowed the team to witness firsthand the positive impact of their contributions and build meaningful connections with the community.

“Partnering with World Vision Thailand is an incredible honour for us. At FXGT.com, we are deeply committed to empowering local communities and driving sustainable development. Seeing the direct impact of our efforts – bringing clean energy to families and creating safer spaces for children – reinforces our mission to make a real difference.

“This initiative is just the beginning, and we are excited to continue contributing to meaningful change where it matters most.”

The collaboration with World Vision Thailand highlights FXGT’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to support initiatives that foster growth, education, and well-being in underserved areas. There are more events and initiatives like this one on the horizon and FXGT.com is excited about what’s to come.

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

5 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

5 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

5 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

5 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

6 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

6 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

6 hours ago
Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover Bangkok News

Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

6 hours ago
More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake Bangkok News

More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake

6 hours ago
Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills Bangkok News

Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills

6 hours ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box Pattaya News

Crime doesn’t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box

6 hours ago
Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services Transport News

Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services

7 hours ago
Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket Phuket News

Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai struggles with severe air pollution from wildfires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai struggles with severe air pollution from wildfires

7 hours ago
Chinese embassy pledges cooperation in SAO building probe Bangkok News

Chinese embassy pledges cooperation in SAO building probe

7 hours ago
Thai man found dead after leaving home to work in Taiwan Thailand News

Thai man found dead after leaving home to work in Taiwan

7 hours ago
Truck collision on Kanchanaphisek Expressway causes fatality, traffic chaos Bangkok News

Truck collision on Kanchanaphisek Expressway causes fatality, traffic chaos

7 hours ago
15 dead, 72 missing amidst quake rubble in Bangkok Bangkok News

15 dead, 72 missing amidst quake rubble in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Trailer and pickup clash sparks heated dispute in Nonthaburi Crime News

Trailer and pickup clash sparks heated dispute in Nonthaburi

8 hours ago
Baiyoke Tower heir drops legal action over false claim on Facebook Bangkok News

Baiyoke Tower heir drops legal action over false claim on Facebook

8 hours ago
Not in Pattaya: Police deny viral video of dangerous motorcycle riding Pattaya News

Not in Pattaya: Police deny viral video of dangerous motorcycle riding

8 hours ago
Laotian man arrested for illegal motorcycle taxi work in Bangkok Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested for illegal motorcycle taxi work in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Pattaya’s new Bali Hai Pier to boost access to Koh Larn Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new Bali Hai Pier to boost access to Koh Larn

8 hours ago
LifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 weeks agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
105 1 minute read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

Elevate your April celebrations at The Naka Island, a luxury collection resort &#038; spa, Phuket

Elevate your April celebrations at The Naka Island, a luxury collection resort & spa, Phuket

1 day ago
The real cost of being a digital nomad in Thailand

The real cost of being a digital nomad in Thailand

2 days ago
FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

2 days ago
Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

2 days ago