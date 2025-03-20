Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video)

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
56 1 minute read
Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video)
Photo via Channel 7

A drunk British man reportedly insulted Thai workers and customers at a restaurant in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima after his favourite alcoholic beverage was not available.

The restaurant’s owner, Thai man, Apinan, called officers from Phimai Police Station to the scene in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday, March 16.

The 49 year old restauranteur was concerned that an argument between his British and Thai customers might escalate into a physical altercation.

In an interview with Channel 7, Apinan explained that the British man arrived at his restaurant with his Thai wife and three foreign friends. They appeared to be intoxicated as if they had been drinking elsewhere beforehand.

Related Articles

The group ordered a bottle of alcohol that was not available at the restaurant. One of Apinan’s staff initially suggested changing the brand and later offered to buy the requested brand from a nearby shop.

Despite this effort, one of the foreigners, the British national, remained dissatisfied. He rose from his seat and began unexpectedly complaining to the workers and Thai customers, using vulgar language.

Drunk Dritish man insults Thais
Photo via Channel 7

Apinan added that the British man insulted his Thai customers by insinuating that they lacked the financial means to socialise at the restaurant or buy alcohol. He demeaned the Thai customers by suggesting that their jobs did not provide sufficient income to spend leisure time at the establishment.

One of the workers approached the British man, urging him to calm down and lower his voice, but he ignored the request.

Racist British in Nakhon Ratchasima
Photo via Channel 7

In a video shared by Apinan, the British man can be seen shouting at a restaurant worker, saying, “Don’t push me,” as he pushed the worker in the chest.

Staff members then escorted the foreigner out of the restaurant to prevent further complications.

British man insult Thais at Korat restaurant
Photo via Channel 7

Channel 7 reported that locals living near the British man and his Thai wife claimed they had been insulted by him on multiple occasions in the past.

Fortunately, officers from Phimai Police Station arrived at the scene in time to prevent any physical confrontation. They did not disclose whether any legal charges were filed against the British man.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video) Thailand News

Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video)

3 minutes ago
Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl Crime News

Heated sepak takraw match kicks off late-night brawl

16 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers&#8217; protest Politics News

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers’ protest

30 minutes ago
Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht Pattaya News

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

42 minutes ago
Digital boom: Thailand&#8217;s tech economy set for electrifying growth Business News

Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

56 minutes ago
Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged Thailand News

Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

1 hour ago
Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads Thailand News

Alcohol act revamp: Thailand raises the bar on booze ads

1 hour ago
Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies Business News

Credit crunch: Thai economy faces stormy skies

2 hours ago
Power out: Phuket prepares for outage today Phuket News

Power out: Phuket prepares for outage today

2 hours ago
Indian national found dead in Bangkok townhouse Bangkok News

Indian national found dead in Bangkok townhouse

2 hours ago
MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown Business News

MG shifts gears as Thai pickup production hits the brakes amid slowdown

2 hours ago
Bangkok chills as the north blows in, while the south stays soaked Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok chills as the north blows in, while the south stays soaked

2 hours ago
Thai taxi driver hits rock bottom, then throws rocks at Bangkok cab Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver hits rock bottom, then throws rocks at Bangkok cab

2 hours ago
High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row Business News

High hopes: Thai pilots poised to reclaim skies amid foreign pilot row

2 hours ago
Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga Thailand News

Man arrested for using fake licence plate in Phang Nga

18 hours ago
Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success Thailand News

Thai food takes Tokyo: Commerce Ministry serves up 2 billion baht export success

18 hours ago
Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries Northern Thailand News

Severe storm in Chiang Rai causes major damage and injuries

18 hours ago
Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules Pattaya News

Cambodian monks disrobed in Pattaya for breaching Buddhist rules

18 hours ago
Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht Crime News

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

18 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn asks Thais to don elephant pants for Songkran

18 hours ago
Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video) Thailand News

Mountain B pub owner sentenced to 5 years for deadly fire (video)

18 hours ago
Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket Phuket News

Dutch tourists fined for provocative dancing on Bangla Road, Phuket

19 hours ago
Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones Thailand News

Cheers: Thailand national parks uncork plan for booze zones

19 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

19 hours ago
Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service Thailand News

Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

19 hours ago
Crime NewsExpatsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 20, 2025
56 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers&#8217; protest

PM Paetongtarn defends family time amidst farmers’ protest

30 minutes ago
Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

Israeli defecates in Pattaya taxi, tries to resolve it with 300 baht

42 minutes ago
Digital boom: Thailand&#8217;s tech economy set for electrifying growth

Digital boom: Thailand’s tech economy set for electrifying growth

56 minutes ago
Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

Student brawl in Nonthaburi leaves female injured, vehicles damaged

1 hour ago