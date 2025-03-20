Drunk British man allegedly insults Thais in restaurant (video)

A drunk British man reportedly insulted Thai workers and customers at a restaurant in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima after his favourite alcoholic beverage was not available.

The restaurant’s owner, Thai man, Apinan, called officers from Phimai Police Station to the scene in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday, March 16.

The 49 year old restauranteur was concerned that an argument between his British and Thai customers might escalate into a physical altercation.

In an interview with Channel 7, Apinan explained that the British man arrived at his restaurant with his Thai wife and three foreign friends. They appeared to be intoxicated as if they had been drinking elsewhere beforehand.

The group ordered a bottle of alcohol that was not available at the restaurant. One of Apinan’s staff initially suggested changing the brand and later offered to buy the requested brand from a nearby shop.

Despite this effort, one of the foreigners, the British national, remained dissatisfied. He rose from his seat and began unexpectedly complaining to the workers and Thai customers, using vulgar language.

Apinan added that the British man insulted his Thai customers by insinuating that they lacked the financial means to socialise at the restaurant or buy alcohol. He demeaned the Thai customers by suggesting that their jobs did not provide sufficient income to spend leisure time at the establishment.

One of the workers approached the British man, urging him to calm down and lower his voice, but he ignored the request.

In a video shared by Apinan, the British man can be seen shouting at a restaurant worker, saying, “Don’t push me,” as he pushed the worker in the chest.

Staff members then escorted the foreigner out of the restaurant to prevent further complications.

Channel 7 reported that locals living near the British man and his Thai wife claimed they had been insulted by him on multiple occasions in the past.

Fortunately, officers from Phimai Police Station arrived at the scene in time to prevent any physical confrontation. They did not disclose whether any legal charges were filed against the British man.